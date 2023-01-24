Job summary

A career in Productions & Operations (P&O) is an opportunity to help craft the future of bp. As part of the team, you’ll apply digital technologies and an agile approach as we transform our operating assets in pursuit of our net zero ambition. You’ll also help to develop resources, delivering ground-breaking projects and growing your talent in all kinds of new and rewarding ways within the operational heart of bp!



As Flow Assurance Engineer at bp you will be responsible for providing subsea flow assurance engineering expertise and judgement in support of engineering risk, integrity management and in the delivery of safe, compliant and efficient operations.

What you will deliver

Support BP’s engineering application of tools and design methods for multiphase flow, in the context of Flow Assurance, through delivering or directly managing modelling of relevant flow scenarios.

Review, update, and apply flow assurance strategies to prevent line blockages or other production upsets and minimise operating downtime as conditions change through field life.

Perform multiphase flow and flow assurance analysis within an operational or project support context, understand the relationship between such work and key flow assurance decisions, and influence others to achieve desired objectives to mitigate flow assurance risks.

Deliver flow assurance data analysis and presentation within an operational or project support context to enable continuous improvement in operational support, performance management of flow assurance activity and reporting of key performance metrics.

Manage, coordinate and monitor flow assurance engineering contractors (on-site contract flow assurance engineers, or external suppliers), appropriate to the scale, complexity and business requirements of operating regions. Challenge, prioritise and plan work requests to meet operational delivery schedule and quality.

Engage key stakeholders as appropriate to convey understanding of multiphase flow and its relevance to their context, developing and maintaining positive working relationships representing the flow assurance discipline across regions.

Provide flow assurance operating philosophies to be executed by others, including chemical or operational requirements for both steady state and transient conditions (start-up and shut down). Ensure that the Operating Guidelines and Procedures embody these strategies and solutions.

Develop solutions to complex flow assurance problems that will improve safety, production efficiency and cost effectiveness.

What you will need to be successful

Degree qualified in a relevant science or engineering discipline (chemical, mechanical or petroleum engineering).

Working towards chartered engineer or licenced professional engineer (preferred).

Demonstrable knowledge of flow assurance risks and mitigation strategies, and a working knowledge of disciplines affected by or affecting flow assurance threats.

Broad knowledge of the issues associated with single and multiphase thermo-hydraulics.

Knowledge of and capability with flow assurance software (OLGA, Pipesim, PVTSIM, Multiflash) and its application to managing flow assurance issues within an operating and (ideally) project environment.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave, among others!Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone’s place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.