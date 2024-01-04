Flow Assurance Engineer - CCUS

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

The centralised Flow Assurance, Production Chemistry and Water Team within the IE&E Process-Process Safety Team is responsible for providing flow assurance support to new energy areas: CCUS (Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage) and Hydrogen projects.The primary activities of the team, in compliance with our flow assurance ETPs, are the identification, prioritisation and management of flow assurance risks. This involves collaborating with a number of key collaborators, including reservoir engineering, base management, production chemistry, materials, subsea and topsides process, industry partners, JIPs and vendors; and requires engineering, management and reporting skills along with competency in the use and interpretation of our simulation packages (OLGA, Pipesim, PVTSIM, Multiflash) and data analysis tools (Palantir, BP-FAMS).As a flow assurance engineer, your role is required to support flow assurance delivery to the CCUS (Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage) and Hydrogen projects.



Support bp’s engineering application of tools and design methods for multiphase flow, in the context of Flow Assurance, through delivering or directly managing modelling of relevant flow scenarios.

Perform steady state and transient multiphase flow and flow assurance analysis in support of CCUS and hydrogen projects. Understand the relationship between such work and key flow assurance decisions, and influence others to achieve desired objectives to mitigate flow assurance risks.

Manage, coordinate, and monitor flow assurance engineering contractors. Challenge, prioritise and plan work requests to meet project delivery schedule and quality.

Engage key collaborators as appropriate to convey understanding of multiphase flow and its relevance to their context, developing and maintaining positive working relationships representing the flow assurance team for the projects.

Develop flow assurance operating philosophies to be performed by others, including chemical or operational requirements for both steady state and transient conditions (start-up and shut down).

Develop solutions to complex flow assurance problems that will improve safety, production efficiency and cost effectiveness.

Degree or equivalent experience in a relevant science or engineering subject area (chemical, mechanical or petroleum engineering).

Being a chartered engineer or licensed professional engineer is preferred.

Strong commitment to HSSE.

Demonstrable knowledge of flow assurance risks and mitigation strategies, and a working knowledge of subject areas affected by or affecting flow assurance threats.

Broad knowledge of the issues associated with single and multiphase thermo-hydraulics.

Knowledge of and capability with flow assurance software (OLGA, Pipesim, PVTSIM, Multiflash) and its application to managing flow assurance issues within an operating and (ideally) project environment.

Experience on working in a variety of CCUS projects preferred.

Experience of overseeing and taking responsibility for work undertaken by others.

Understanding and managing uncertainties around fluid composition and phase behaviour.

Dealing with various internal and external collaborators, balancing key priorities.

Experience of working across discipline boundaries.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



