Fluids Dispatcher

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

Role Description:

bpx energy is looking for an individual to be part of the central dispatching and logistics team that covers all of bpx’s North American acreage. The primary duties for this role include coordination and dispatching of transportation for bpx’s oil and water fluids. This role will require the ability to validate and or investigate data discrepancies for water, oil, and service work at various bpx locations, ensuring the team provides a high-quality service to the various operational and midstream teams of bpx. This team will report through the Central Fluids Team with the Integrity and Quality Operations Team at bpx. Lastly, the individual for this role will be communicating with multiple organizations within bpx and bp and will be such a vital member of team helping BP deliver on its business goals ranging from high level of safety execution, to improved sustainability, to increased financial performance – effectively taking part in all aspects of bpx’s business goals.

About bpx:

bpx is a technology driven oil and gas company, constantly looking for new and innovative ways to deliver our goals sustainability, safely, and effectively. bpx began operating as a standalone entity in 2015 within the bp group organization and has since become both a premier oil and gas producer and a leader in reducing methane emissions. To continue pushing these goals forward, bpx relies on a diverse staff that bring brilliant ideas and high work-ethics every day.

What we need from you:

Effectively identify and dispatch hauls at various sites

Monitor telemetry to detect equipment issues, haul data, and potential safety or environmental issues

Communicate with vendors regularly and willing to assist in order for bpx to remain a best in class partner to the companies we work with

Identify and communicate issues within the field and provide solutions or assistance to the staff on site.

Being able to identify when sites require service and deploying the necessary vendors to perform the work

Document and troubleshoot various issues throughout our assets including site rejections, emergency (“emergent”) work, etc.

Validate data at the ticketing level with the ability to find discrepancies between our vendor data and what we have in our internal systems

Collaborate across teams to drive improvement into the business

Provide root cause and failure analysis to help the business continue to mature in safety and performance

Leverage data and available resources to resolve key issues that arise in field operations.

Validated problem-solving ability with impactful results to the business

Ability to multitask with various groups and teams at bpx and bp in order to deliver a best in class service to the organization

Preferred skills, experience, and behaviors:

Understands and can show immediate experience and skill set with the following software: Cygnet MS Office Suite PowerBI Has experience with any dispatching software



Preferred Experience: Experience in oil and gas or other manufacturing/industrial business Understanding of logistics and dispatching within the oil and gas industry



Looking for these behaviors: Must be able to communicate clearly and effectively with remote staff on problems that may be encountered using phone, video or virtual assist technology Experience using data to drive decision-making Conscious of desired vs. non-desired outcomes and willingness to affect change Shows the ability to dive in and help the overall business succeed – team player



Education:

High school/GED or higher

Shift Schedule:

7 days on; 7 days off - rotational schedule Usually: Monday - Sunday On average: 12 hours/day



Salary:

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $95,000 - $125,000

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.