Fluids Lab Manager

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Wells Group



Job Summary:

About UsAt bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!



Job Description:

We are looking for a Fluids Laboratory Manager who manages and leads the bp Wells Solutions Fluids Lab in Sunbury UK and a team of 5 technicians to deliver value to the regional and central bp Wells businesses delivery teams drilling and completing wells. The role reports directly to the Wells Solutions Cementing & Fluids (C&F) Manager.

You will be responsible for providing advanced knowledge of drilling to assist the planning and execution of drilling activities to meet the Statement of Requirements, ensuring the design and activities are consistent with functional processes and policies and external local regulations.

Key Accountabilities:

Manage and lead the bp Fluids Lab and Lab Team.

Makes safety a culture, and the number one priority within the Lab.

Assures robust laboratory safety management systems are in place, understood and being following by all team members, always.

Manages the timing and resourcing of laboratory projects supporting the business. Delivers results as expected and on schedule, to support business priorities.

Assures all laboratory operations and projects are carried out in a manner, consistent with bp HSSE guidelines, and bp or accepted industry procedures.

Works closely and effectively with the Drilling and Completions Fluids and Productivity Sr. Advisor to determine prioritization of laboratory projects and seeks guidance when conflicts arise. Informs the C&F Manager the outcome of these conversations.

Delivers laboratories activities in scope and on budget (Opex and Capex).

Monitors lab personnel utilization and make recommendations to the C&F Manager when personnel are over, or under, optimal utilization.

Supports Wells Technology field trials when laboratory support is required.

Communicates successes and the delivery of high value projects to Wells Solutions Leadership.

Trains and mentors existing and new members of the bp Fluids Lab staff as required.

The ideal candidate will have:

BS Physical Science or Engineering

Demonstrated ability as a laboratory manager with a proven track record of delivery, (ideally delivering drilling and completions fluids testing, and return permeability testing). Other chemistry related labs would be considered.

Strong management skills, leadership skills and a passion to deliver safe operations.

Why Join our team?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. Diversity Statement: At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!



Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.