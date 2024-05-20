Food Manager (Australia)

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Description:

Bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.

Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. To help us achieve this we are redefining our convenience locations into a customer focused retail business. We will achieve success by listening and acting in the best interests of our customers. ‘Who we are’ defines what we stand for at bp. It builds on our best qualities and those things that are most important to us – our commitment to safety, to speaking up if something doesn’t seem right, compliance, care for others and working together as one integrated bp team – while putting an even greater focus on how we can take bp to the next level.

We’re looking for a Food Manager leading a large team of category managers , product developers and food technical experts to develop, execute and grow a high quality, customer centric food and coffee offer across Australia and to support safe food operations. This will require you to maximise effective leadership & influence capabilities across both internal and external collaborator groups (e.g., Marketing, Operations and Suppliers) to achieve our convenience offer strategic ambitions for New Zealand.

This role will report to Senior Manager Trading AU and will be fully accountable for the operational (safety, people, customer, commercial) performance. Will hold decision rights for local business within approved strategy and capex/ revex/ HR DoA including:

Lead all aspects of the implementation of food safety practices, risk identification & mitigation

Be responsible for region-based P/L, making decisions to ensure Food Strategy & Trading commercial objectives are achieved.

What you can expect in the role:

Safety-first mindset: Ensure personal compliance with safety, ethics and compliance policies and processes, follow procedures, and provide an exemplary display of BP’s ‘who we are’ frame. Set the tone and play your part. Ensure recommendations and activity sets are viewed through a safety lens. Actively contribute to a strong safety culture, complete SLPs on a regular basis and actively participate in programs such as ‘winning together’.

Performance-driven: Deliver the strategy, prescribed actions and plans. Strategy development & execution by coordinating all aspects of the convenience offer, play a key role in development of cross-functional central initiatives including (but not limited to) P2W, concept stores, partnerships and innovation.

Stakeholder management & influence: Design & own AU food strategy & multi-year roadmap. Manage senior level relationships with strategic food, ingredient suppliers and ensure appropriate supplier development, quality assurance activity, including required manufacturing audits, shelf-life testing.

Leadership: Support a team of category leads, product developers, and food safety leads, building capability and performance, driving best practice and act as the food/ coffee SME.

What we would like to see you bring:

Tertiary qualification in in either Marketing, Commerce, Business or related team

Proven experience in food service, food retail operations, or equivalent

Strong personal impact that inspires and motivates a diverse team

Highly developed commercial nous and understanding of end to end business operations

Validated and demonstrable track record in delivery on performance improvement

Highly competent in problem solving and open thinking.

Highly competent in communication and influencing.

Proficiency with digital workplace tools such as MS OneNote and Teams

Deep understanding of the food and ingredient supply market

Strong understanding of Convenience Retail developed through sound experience in Foodservice, Food Retail Operations and/or Category Management

Why join us? At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others! We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation. Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Continuous improvement, Continuous Learning, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer data knowledge, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Collaboration, Digital fluency, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Integrated pricing, Knowledge Sharing, Leading transformation, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Offer execution and growth, Operational Excellence, Partner relationship management {+ 10 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.