Food Operations Specialist

Job summary

About the role:



Accountable for leading and supporting the consistent execution and delivery of best-in-class food operational processes, procedures, and ways of working to effectively balance food safety, standards, and profitability across our UK company-owned and franchise estate. This role will provide dedicated expertise, support, and leadership in all key elements of food management across our retail operation



This role will need to successfully support consistent delivery whilst the business navigates change and growth, which whilst exciting can often be complex to navigate



What you’ll be supporting:

• Be part of a central operations team that successfully enables the delivery of consistently best-in-class, customer-focused food service and food retail operations

• Ensure ways of working are continually optimised to maximise all areas of our food service and food retail operation – this will require ensuring we successfully pivot between day-to-day and future vision

• Effectively use data and insight to identify opportunities and trends, and to drive positive results and change – this will include building effective tools, reporting and comms that are tailored to stakeholders appropriately

• Provide expertise in coaching and supporting the delivery of consistently safe, strong, profitable, and customer-focused food operations whilst being able to effectively lead and support change and growth

• Embrace a culture of excellence, but one of openness to listen, learn, evolve, and try new things

• Work alongside colleagues to ensure we have effective ways of working between all relevant stakeholders including convenience trading, op ex, retail operations, and the wider UK / Europe M&C business, with a true one team approach – e.g., ensuring processes are landing successfully and consistently in stores, and in the field

• Dotted-line relationships to UK food service manager, Europe food quality assurance advisor and close working relationships with op ex (i.e. when working on WBC process and / or labour implications)

• Provide end-to-end leadership and support of all food operations related activities; including development, maintenance, deployment and effective post-launch review / insight analysis of procedures and tools (day-to-day and projects) to ensure compliance to legislation and achieve optimal operations for our colleagues and customers

• Robustly own all food operations related activity, with strong and well-understood ways of working and process that is embraced across the UK M&C business – and beyond (i.e., from central functions, or other areas of the business) – this will demand a high-degree of skill in communication and collaboration coupled with the ability to put yourself in others’ shoes



• Responsible for supporting the successful implementation of our food offers to ensure we consistently meet the required brand standards and food safety requirements, including process ownership for all food service standard operating procedures and CI

• Wild Bean Cafe (WBC) – operational support as required, i.e., rollout, processes – including CI, training, audit, definition of incentive programs and marketing actions

• Responsible for the content management (with support of relevant SMEs) and day-to-day management of the supplier relationship of all third-party food and safety audits

• Provide support across the central operations team as required

• Be available to support emergency / critical food operations related situations as required



Your experience:



• Experience of being part of a customer and safety focused high-performing team with a proven track-record of delivery and development – ideally this experience would include working in a central support team

• Previous food retail and food service experience is essential and ideally this would have been in a fast-paced convenience or similar FMCG business

• Proven ability to motivate and inspire others to deliver outstanding performance

• Commercial awareness with the ability to interpret financial and safety key performance indicators / trend into clear actions and comms to deliver performance improvement

• Proven ability to balance reactive (i.e., problem solving) and proactive (i.e., strategic thinking) leadership / ways of working

• Self-motivated and performance driven with a passion for excellence in food retailing

• Excellent communication skills with experience, and a proven ability, to converse and influence across multiple levels – i.e., central teams and front-line colleagues

• Experience in third-party relationship management

• Advanced (level 4) food safety training desirable, with a minimum of level 3 which is essential



Desirable Criteria:



• Knowledge of our industry – i.e., roadside retail / on-the-move food service

• Experience of leading store-based teams

• Experience in a field support / coaching role

• Experience of successfully working across multi-departments in a large and complex organisation

