Food Quality Technologist Co-ordinator

Job summary

Primary Location: Milton Keynes based with up to 33%

This role is office based 3-4 days a week with a need to travel regularly to BP Stores and Supplier sites.

Ownership of a car is essential for this role.



The UK FVC operates in over 300+ company and franchise stores. The Food Technologist is responsible for ensuring all suppliers adhere to the technical standards, specifications and QAS’s set by the business. Ensuring we get the quality of product that we expect consistently, by creating and monitoring KPI’s to understand trends and areas of focus. The role will hold suppliers to account where non-conformances apply and works closely with all suppliers to understand root cause analysis to ensure we take corrective action going forward.



Key Accountabilities

• Accountable for the quality and safety of all food products within the Wild Bean Café (excluding fresh food on the Food for Now programme), assisting in coffee, drinks where required.

• Primary contact for quality and supplier food safety related issues, improvements, and non-conformances (contact for stores as well as external suppliers) including managing TSOL for quality issues.

• Approve and maintain accurate product specifications, agreeing QASs with the development team.

• Responsible for the selection and monitoring of food suppliers from a technical perspective, ensuring required accreditation is received, tracked, and maintained, and findings from audits and visits are addressed appropriately.

• Manage a WBC QAT (Quality Attribute Testing) tracker and work collaboratively with suppliers to drive continuous improvement by carrying out regular reviews and implementing live quality improvement plans.

• Manage all food complaints from customers and stores, working alongside suppliers and other BP teams to arrange a suitable solution and corrective action plan. Tracking and trending of complaints.

• Work with development & food safety colleagues to create how to guides and training material for stores for new product launches.

• Responsible for ensuring product pages, shelf edge labels, marketing materials and product labels are kept up to date and provide the appropriate legal information.

• Attendance at factory trials/ first production runs of all NPD lines alongside the Food Development Manager and responsible for sign off product samples pre-launch.

• Working with the Food Development Manager agree cook settings for WBC range and therefore the co-ordination of these setting in line with the launch plan to sites.

• Links into the “Global Food Quality & Safety Team” to co-ordinate the microbiological testing programme and contact with suppliers under non-conformances for the UK.

• Responsible for liaising with suppliers and advising on product recall/withdrawal and issuing product recalls for WBC products (in normal working hours) plus liaising with the Trading and Operations team on the overall implementation of Product recall procedures.



Technical / Job Competencies

• Contributes to the selection, development, and quality of the Wild Bean Café Food offer.

• Good understanding of HACCP and food safety

• Good understanding and experience of food manufacturing operations.

• Reasonable understanding of commerce in retail and the food industry.

• Ability to collate and interpret data/trending information on product performance relating to quality, complaints, microbiological factors.

• Ability to identify areas within the technical remit for continuous improvement initiatives.

• Attention to detail.

• Effective team working.

• Experience in the bakery category



Key Relationships

BP: UK Food Service Manager / UK Technical Manager/ European Food Safety Manager / UK Operations Management / Implementation Manager / Assistant Category Buyer / UK Assurance Team / UK Food Development Manager /

Suppliers: Quality & Technical Management / Operations Management / Business Account Controller / Production Manager, Technical Administrators / Process Technologist / and other Supplier Roles

Reporting directly within BP to the UK Technical Manager; and within Supplier to Convenience Commercial Director.



Knowledge & Experience

• Educated to degree level in Food Science, or a similar subject/level.

• You will have a minimum of 3 years within the food industry, either within factories, food service, or retail in a technical role with experience in bakery sweet/ savoury products.

• You will be a detail focussed individual with an eagerness to learn and to develop your career within the ever-evolving food retail environment.

• You will be looking to join a company where you can develop, implement, and maintain the standards expected, complying with the underlying processes and procedures set in place.

• To be considered for this role you will be able to demonstrate the ability to undertake and lead projects; be an excellent communicator and will have a strong eye for detail as a focused individual, whilst prioritising your tasks to contribute to the wider business objectives.



Qualifications & Certifications

• HACCP minimum level 3.

• Food Safety minimum level 2.

• Auditing qualification desirable.

• Membership of IFST desirable.