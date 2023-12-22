Food Research & Development Advisor

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Summary:

The ROO is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the West Coast, Midwest, and Northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic approach to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.General SummaryThe Research & Development Advisor is responsible for the end to end product and program development process. This role works closely with the Fresh Food Category Management Team and Operations teams.



Job Description:

Essential Job Functions (Responsible to)

•Lead new product development beginning at Define/Explore through successful commercialization

•Oversee trend spotting and strategic planning to identify new products and trends that will maintain and the food and beverage offer’s competitive advantage in current and future years

•Optimize existing products and processes to improve food safety, quality, consistency and profitability.

•Support new item photo shoots to support marketing materials.

•Manage ongoing food service equipment, track and trouble shoot issues, work with the factory representatives to address service issues.

•In collaboration with Operations, manage field testing, training and results measurement for new products and processes.

•Maintain detailed notes for product evaluations, document builds and procedures

•Provide direction to Instructional Design team in creation of training materials

•Ensure compliance with current and future FDA menu labelling guidelines

•Develop and manage nutritional content and database using Genesis Software

•Maintain food labelling systems for prepared foods

•Create and build productive, mutually beneficial supplier partnerships

•Direct Procurement team for ingredient sourcing and RFP process

•Maintain clean and organized kitchen space, refrigerators, freezers, and all other storage areas

•Serve as Subject Matter Expert for Food Safety processes and policies •Own relationship with 3rd party food safety audit partner

•Perform other duties as assigned.

Skills

•Demonstrates strong understanding of operational processes & procedures

•Demonstrates Change Management execution experience

•Well organized and solid Time Management Skills

•Ability to work independently and in cross-functional groups

•Ability to communicate effectively at all levels including SSC departments and Field Leadership

•Strong collaborative Problem Solving skills

•Relationship Building through Influence without Authority Mode

Knowledge/Skills

•5-7 years Fresh Food Operations or Category Management experience preferred

•3-5 years Fresh Food Leadership experience preferred

Required or Preferred Qualifications/Certifications

•5-7 years in Food Service/Retail Management preferred

•Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience preferred

•Serve Safe Certification required

•Serve Safe Trainer Certification preferred

•Application of deductive reasoning general rules

Equipment/Special Expertise

•Proficient in Microsoft Word, Outlook, Excel, PowerPoint

•Proficient in overall Store Operations processes, procedures, and practices

•New systems and technology quick adoption a requirement

•Operational understanding of Fresh Food Program ​

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!

How much do we pay?

($95,000-125,000 (Minimum & Maximum)) *Please note the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the base pay range for this position at the time of posting. You may learn more about our generous benefits here Explore Our Benefits.

Base pay ranges are provided to us by our Reward team. The Reward team has developed base pay ranges for each role at bp based on internal and external market rate data.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Continuous improvement, Continuous Learning, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer data knowledge, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Collaboration, Digital fluency, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Integrated pricing, Knowledge Sharing, Leading transformation, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Offer execution and growth, Operational Excellence {+ 11 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.