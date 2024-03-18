Food Safety Quality Assurance Manager Europe

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Description:

The role of Food Safety Quality Assurance Manager is key to the business in developing and supporting the execution of BP's strategic direction of food quality and safety. Also supporting our Convenience mission in Europe. The role works closely with other Food Quality Assurance Managers across allocated regions, global and local teams to develop strategic frameworks, guiderails & principles.

Key Responsibilities:

Develop the strategy in close cooperation with the European Trading Director to support the Global and local Convenience growth strategy & mission.

Develop standards and guard rails for BP globally and support execution in Europe.

Develop and maintain support materials, tools and frameworks to deliver the BP food quality and safety standards covering all food offers.

Develop and implement HACCP Europe food safety compliance plan, including communication and follow-up execution in the countries.

Handling Regional Contracts / Agreements delivered locally, to ensure supply, distribution, storage and safety, assets and food equipment assurance.

Being responsible for the Food Quality & Safety Tool kit in Europe and providing a range of in-house processes and solutions ranging from HACCP to store operating procedures

Monitoring and performance across regions within Europe and the counterparts in Americas & ASPAC and seek to standardise & simplify processes without compromising food quality, safety, or risk management.

Supervise and report on the implementation & efficiency of the food quality and safety strategy globally and identify and prioritise areas for improvement

Lead, encourage and mentor 1 direct report - the European Food Quality Assurance Advisor & indirectly lead the Food Safety advisors in the markets we operate, to achieve targets, ensuring everyone has clear accountabilities and dynamic goals in place with a process to review performance

Education:

Degree level education or equivalent experience in food quality, safety, technical or related subject

Recognised food quality, safety, technical qualifications and sourcing strategies - HACCP Level 4 & Food Safety Level 3

Management experience of food technology in manufacturing as well as in food quality and safety in convenience retail, food service, preferably across multiple countries

Good understanding of B2C business (including franchising) and its value drivers

Effective engagement and influence of internal and external partners

Strong ability to progress sophisticated issues and projects on a global basis

Customer centric attitude

Why Join our team?



At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.



Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Commercial acumen, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Continuous improvement, Continuous Learning, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer data knowledge, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Collaboration, Digital fluency, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Integrated pricing, Knowledge Sharing, Leading transformation, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Offer execution and growth, Operational Excellence {+ 11 more}



