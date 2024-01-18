Food Safety & Quality Assurance Manager

Job summary

The ROO is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the West Coast, Midwest, and Northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic approach to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.The Manager of Food Safety and Quality Assurance (FSQA) will lead the strategy, development, and execution of FSQA plan for the Retail Operating Organization (ROO) within bp. This individual will ensure that the business meets all required food safety laws and all specific regulations in states we operate. This position will have a focus on continuous improvement and partner with Operations, Category Management, Procurement, Private Brand Team, Innovation, R&D, manufacturers/vendors/suppliers, Fresh Serve Bakery, and our distributors to drive a high degree of operational execution for all products produced, distributed, and sold across ampm & Thorntons locations. The Manager of Food Safety and Quality Assurance will be responsible for leading food safety and risk control efforts that drive standards compliance, reduce and/or eliminate risk, support growth, and protect the bp brand within our food operations. The Manager of Food Safety and Quality Assurance and their team is responsible for the development, enhancement, and sustainment of the food safety programs, processes, and tools used by our food teams. In this role, they must have the ability to identify, prioritize, and facilitate front-line focused solutions that are integrated into business processes and ensure compliance on all government regulations.



Drive the Strategy and Agenda for Food Safety & Quality

Set clear vision, goals, and management systems for FSQA that align with broader Fresh Food & Proprietary and Private Brand goals​

Drive the strategy, execution and continuous improvement of Supply Chain Food Safety & Quality Assurance, providing brand protection and growth through pragmatic solutions

Lead QA in defining and completing a vision around QA standards to ensure consistency, high food quality and safety standards are met throughout production and supply

Proactively drive continuous improvement process enhancements, margin management without compromise to quality, and supplier diversification recommendations

Accountable for creating proper food safety handling processes at all points of contact including manufacturing, distribution, product development, and site level execution of food programs. This role partners closely with the key collaborators to ensure proper procedures are being followed.

Oversight and execution of bp’s food recall processes and traceability programs

Update the Food Crisis Business Continuity Plan annually; and develop a full-scale Food Crisis training module for the annual exercise

Manage Supply Quality and Partner on Commercialization

Oversight and management over bp’s Food Safety Management System comprised of; HACCP Programs, Sanitation Standard Operating Procedures, Pest Control, Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), Foreign Material Control, Distribution Sanitation, Chemical Control, Product Quality Assurance, FSQA Customer Complaints

Monitor supplier compliance including specifications, audits, cuttings, critical metrics, non-conformance monitoring

Track annual supplier GFSI audits, Letters of Guaranty and Certificates of Insurance

Oversight & management of Risk Management: risk assessment classification, product removals/mock recall, crisis leadership

Define, standardize, and apply FSQA strategy and risk assessment for product teams while remaining flexible to specific team needs within the defined parameters for commercialization and supplier approval and onboarding

Be the key regulatory contact for bp with State and Federal regulators, ensuring full compliance with regulatory and bp policies

Interpret federal, state and local regulatory guidelines to assure the ongoing compliance of the food safety program and convey information to internal partners for dissemination

Audit bp suppliers to perform evaluations of supplier, manufacturer, distributor facilities to ensure audits are satisfied according to our service level agreements, and bp standards.

​Provide Food Safety Guidance

Communicate and advise the business and other key partners on food safety protocol to protect the brand and optimize food safety performance. Perform risk analysis on new food items to determine inherent product risk

Advise Procurement team on proper language related to food safety to be included in all supplier contracts including but not limited to audit expectations.

Lead all aspects of the development and application of food safety systems and standards that adhere to bp food safety policies while fitting bp’s operating platform

Supervise the development of proprietary food nutritional labels to align with federal label regulations

Serve as Crisis team lead on issues related to food-bourne illness, product recalls, and consumer protection processes-

Promote and uphold a culture of food safety for store operators, franchisees and supply community

Advise on any quality control and food safety issues in addition to presenting plausible solutions ​

Essential Education

Bachelor’s degree in Food Science from an accredited four-year College or University

Essential Experience

8+ years of progressive food safety experience in related industry, including 5+ years in a leadership capacity

Certified Food Safety Manager, Certified HACCP Manager, and/or Certified ServSafe Instructor preferred

Strong knowledge of HACCP Food safety programs and requirements to mitigate Food Incident risks while enhancing customer satisfaction

Ability to provide quality control guidance, conduct food safety training and/or create trending informational presentations as necessary

Desirable Criteria

Knowledge of food safety regulations in Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Tennessee, Washington preferred

Previous experience in Retail Foodservice or Convenience Store environment preferred

Strong knowledge of FSMA and PCQI requirements

Strong understanding of GFSI schemes and their implementation

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

