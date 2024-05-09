Food Serv Development Specialist

This role is not eligible for relocation

Customers & Products



Retail Group



At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

Execute the category strategy into commercially successful product ranges, prioritised for current launch and a pipeline 12 months ahead

Value engineer recipes to meet commercial requirements, whilst balancing the need for high quality food and drink standards.

Devise and execute a robust benchmark programme, with a clear intention to improve the sales performance of the current range.

Leading the presentation of new/upgraded products to the internal teams and dealer network as part of the New Product Development process

Writing and maintaining product specifications and product menu/portfolios.

Close liaison with the Food Safety specialist and suppliers to meet launch deadlines and meet legal requirements in New Product Development.

Develop compliance reports with the OPEX team to ensure organoleptic food satandards are met

Attends all pre-production trials, plus first production runs to ensure that products meet submissions – supported by the Food

Education

An NQF Level 7 degree or diploma in Food and Nutrition, Consumer Studies, or be a qualified chef from a reputable institution

Experience

Minimum 8 years New Product Development experience -in food retail or within a manufacturer that works closely with a food retailer

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees' lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



