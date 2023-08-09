This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Summary:



Job Description:

The Food Service Advisor is accountable for ensuring that the brand standards and operational processes are fully implemented throughout the network of company owned and dealer franchise network sites. The Foodservice Advisor works collaboratively with all stakeholders to ensure that our foodservice delivers a truly compelling food and beverage offer in the UK.

They are the key interface between Convenience and Operations team and will work closely with field and store teams to ensure delivery of a great food service offer with a focus on safety, customers, and profitability.

The role will require occasional weekend working.

Accountabilities

• Responsible for ensuring that the implementation of our food service offer meets the required brand standards and food safety requirements

• Foster a close working relationship with regional managers, store teams and other supporting functions to drive operational excellence within the food service category.

• Supports the delivery of the food service financial plan to include sales and waste.

• Supports the delivery of all Food Service projects including new store openings, home delivery ensuring that store teams are equipped with the knowledge and training required to deliver the offer

• Analyse available telemetry to include Checkit (where applicable) to support focus and coaching required in stores.

• WBC - operational support (product testing, rollout, processes, including CI, training, training materials/movies, audit, definition of incentive programs and marketing actions related to WBC) across all channels of trades

• Review all food service-related data / KPIs to identify trends and make recommendations for improvement

• Support and enable implementation of dealer offer across DODO and responsibility for standard across all channels of trades.

• Provide the necessary WBC related training and coaching for sites to include Barista Training programmes and review all Wild Bean / Food safety training MI.

• Ownership for all food service standard operating policies and procedures, creation of communication materials to deliver continuous improvement

Key KPI’s

• Support regional sites circa 40-60 sites

• Proven team that drives sales growth and GM

• Improve food safety performance

Goals

• Custodians of food safety Qualified Food safety SME’s driving a culture of excellence in food safe standards

• Drive awareness of critical risk to reduce potential harm to our customers in partnership with HSSE team

• Deliver a compelling coffee experience for our customers by working with coffee partners to become equally creditable in hot drink performance as we are in food delivery

• Be the customer activist, sample competition and make recommendations to improve our offer based on customer trends and activity

• Guide and support store teams to deliver new offers to deliver UK market growth

• Support further rollout of dealer food offer & liaise with stakeholders to maximise return for customer & bp – treat all channels of trade as one

• Be famous developers of passionate food lovers & retailers within the estate

Role will report to the UK Foodservice Manager but will have close working relationship with the Site Support Team and other central support functions as well as key relationships within support teams

Requirements

• Food Safety Level 1-3 certification preferred but not critical as training will be provided

• Food safety Level 4 - desirable

Experience

• Operational Retail experience required

• Experience and a proven ability to manage 3rd party relationships to deliver outstanding performance

• Sound financial awareness with the ability to interpret financial or insight indicators into clear actions and deliver performance improvement

• Self-motivated and performance driven with a passion for excellence

• Excellent communication and people skills being able to coach and mentor teams to drive sales and ensure best in class execution by providing the tools to support individuals and teams to do their best

• Strong team-working skills with the ability to work with others across the retail business

• Excellent organisational, planning skills.

• Strong influencing skills

Skills & Competencies

• Communication & Influence

• Relationship Management

• Retail Standards, Policies & Procedures

• Retail Business Acumen

• Time Management

• Customer focus



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

