Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Description:

Food Service Manager is a senior level position within the business responsible for setting the strategy and leading the development of a market leading food service customer proposition. It encompasses Wild Bean Café and Food For Now across our fuel, hybrid and Ev sites, delighting customers with high-quality, innovative products and an excellent customer experience. We are constantly evolving the offer in line with changing customer needs as the energy transition takes place.

Key Responsibilities:

Delivery of annual Food Service volume, sales and growth targets to support strategy of doubling convenience by 2030

Lead and drive the development and growth of the Food Service offer in line with strategic objectives set by the business

Develop and build partnerships with food suppliers to optimise all aspects of commercial terms and margin

Lead the development of new food offers and key strategic programmes relating to Wild Bean Cafe, including: Delivered Convenience, Franchising, dispensed drinks and Sustainability

Responsible for ensuring that the highest standards of food safety are maintained at all times, driving continuous improvement in processes relating to food safety

Ensure that robust supplier contingency plans are in place and that suppliers are aware of, and aligned to, bp growth plans which link into their capacity planning

Lead and introduce the food service food sourcing and ingredient strategy with the objective of marketing a clear food standards customer message which aligns with brand positioning

Develop best-practice category plans, including seasonal ranging, for all food categories, using data analytics and customer insights

Leads development of the Wild Bean Café customer experience, including digital solutions and works with other trading commercial leads to develop a broad view to bp’s customer proposition

Key Skills:

Extensive experience working in a FMCG business

Broad experience within the U.K. Food Service/Hospitality

Experience as food development and sourcing expert or direct experience within a food development role

Experience and ability to build strong food supplier relationships to deliver outstanding performance

Negotiation and third-party management experience

Category management experience

Experienced Team Leader

This role is based in out Milton Keynes office with travel to Sunbury -on-Thames required as needed.

Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

