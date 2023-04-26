Yes - up to 25%

Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Aral Team and advance your career as a



Food Services Manager



Aral, a subsidiary of the bp Group, operates the largest network of service stations in Luxembourg and supplies thousands of customers every day. Aral is the market leader in the Luxembourg service station market. Not only do we rely on the excellent quality of our products and services, but we are also preparing today for the demands that the market and our customers will place on us tomorrow. Aral Luxembourg S.A. offers an exciting opportunity for a motivated and organized person looking for an interesting and varied job within a large company.



In this role you will:

Be responsible for purchasing, range and recipes for all food service products

In collaboration with suppliers and partners, develop food offer prepared on site within our "Petit Bistro" corners by proposing innovative and quality products

Keep an eye on competition to keep food offer in line with trends

Ensure compliance with HACCP best practice in the sales points



Your mission will be:

Develop and implement a “Category management” program to ensure sales, margin objectives and other success indicators

Build, lead and maintain relationships with suppliers for procurement, price negotiation and costs optimization in order to increase site profitability.

Ensure the implementation of hygiene rules and corrective action plans in accordance with company legal norms and brand's standards

Implement a promotional strategy with the Marketing department to increase brand awareness of Petit Bistro brand

Purchasing, cooking and production optimization on site with a view to improving efficiency of human resources, equipment and consumables

Identify and develop the range, locations or opportunities for tools or processes in order to increase sales and customer impact

In relation with the operational side, ensure the implementation of standards and the understanding of the offer and service proposed within the sites

To make this happened, you should have:

Minimum CCP, DAP or Bachelor in hygiene, food or cooking

Experience in Food Service, snacking or catering Category Management Network management Sales experience



Good understanding of the sector, market, customers and competitors

Analysis and knowledge of suppliers

Product knowledge on fresh and snacking products, takeaway or not

Knowledge of customer journey

Ability to purchase and research of products, ingredients, recipes

Ability to use of category-specific financial data

HACCP



We offer :

The opportunity to work in a forward-looking company for a Group committed to the energy transition

A high degree of job stability and the possibility of advancing within the Group

A positive company culture with strong values

Flexible working hours

A competitive salary