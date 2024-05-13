Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Mobility & Convenience Team and advance your career as a

Food Technologist

-Office-based role with a need to travel regularly to BP Stores and Supplier sites

-Travel up to 33% of the time

-Please apply with an English CV!

Intent

The Polish FVC operates in over 300+ company and franchise stores. The Food Technologist is responsible for ensuring all suppliers adhere to the technical standards, specifications and QAS’s set by the business. Ensuring we get the quality of product that we expect consistently, by creating and monitoring KPI’s to understand trends and areas of focus. The role will hold suppliers to account where non-conformances apply and works closely with all suppliers to understand root cause analysis to ensure we take corrective action going forward.

In this role you will:

Be accountable for the quality and safety of all food products within the Wild Bean Café assisting in coffee, drinks where required.

Works closely together with the HSSE Food Advisor

Primary contact for quality and supplier food safety related issues, improvements, and non-conformances (contact for stores as well as external suppliers) including managing TSOL for quality issues.

Approve and maintain accurate product specifications, agreeing QASs with the development team.

Responsible for the selection and monitoring of food suppliers from a technical perspective, ensuring required accreditation is received, tracked, and maintained, and findings from audits and visits are addressed appropriately.

Manage a WBC QAT (Quality Attribute Testing) tracker and work collaboratively with suppliers to drive continuous improvement by carrying out regular reviews and implementing live quality improvement plans.

Manage all food complaints from customers and stores, working alongside suppliers and other BP teams to arrange a suitable solution and corrective action plan. Tracking and trending of complaints.

Work with development & food safety colleagues to create how to guides and training material for stores for new product launches.

Responsible for ensuring product pages, shelf edge labels, marketing materials and product labels are kept up to date and provide the appropriate legal information.

Attendance at factory trials/ first production runs of all NPD lines alongside the Food Development Manager and responsible for sign off product samples pre-launch.

Working with the Food Development Manager agree cook settings for WBC range and therefore the co-ordination of these settings in line with the launch plan to sites.

Links into the “Global Food Quality & Safety Team” to co-ordinate the microbiological testing programme and contact with suppliers under non-conformances for the PL.

Responsible for liaising with suppliers and advising on product recall/withdrawal and issuing product recalls for WBC products (in normal working hours) plus liaising with the Trading and Operations team on the overall implementation of Product recall procedures.

What You will need to be successful:

Educated to degree level in Food Science, or a similar subject/level.

Minimum of 3 years within the food industry, either within factories, food service, or retail in a technical role with experience in bakery sweet/ savory products.

Detail focused individual with an eagerness to learn and to develop your career within the ever-evolving food retail environment.

Ability to undertake and lead projects; be an excellent communicator and have an eye for detail as a focused individual, whilst prioritising your tasks to contribute to the wider business objectives.

Good understanding of HACCP and food safety

Good understanding and experience of food manufacturing operations.

Reasonable understanding of commerce in retail and the food industry.

Ability to collate and interpret data/trending information on product performance relating to quality, complaints, microbiological factors.

Ability to identify areas within the technical remit for continuous improvement initiatives.

Attention to detail.

Effective team working.

Experience in the bakery category.

Fluent Polish and English language knowledge.

Driver's license (preferably a skilled driver).

Nice to have:

HACCP minimum level 3.

Food Safety minimum level 2.

Auditing qualification desirable.

Membership of IFST desirable.

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path, including access to LinkedIn Learning, Coursera and GetAbstract

Life and health insurance, medical care package, Employee Assistance Program with psychological and legal support

Additional days off

Equity matching program

And many other benefits

It’s an exciting time to join bp! We’ve set out a new purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. At the heart of this is accelerating our progress on diversity, equity and inclusion - we aim to be a company where everyone can be their best and true selves and reach their full potential.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Continuous improvement, Continuous Learning, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer data knowledge, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Collaboration, Digital fluency, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Integrated pricing, Knowledge Sharing, Leading transformation, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Offer execution and growth, Operational Excellence, Partner relationship management {+ 10 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.