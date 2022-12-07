Job summary

BP Turkey offers you fantastic opportunity of Food & Beverages Category Manager role based in bp Istanbul Office.



The F&B Category Manager will be responsible for setting up BP’s clear short- and long-term Food Offer strategy balancing Food Service offer and supplied range of convenience food products aligned with global and Turkey strategy, the delivery of annual sales, cash profit and % margin targets through the development and implementation of customer focused category plans and the management of end-to-end product management to include all aspects of safety (HSSE) as well as suppliers & producers relationship in cooperation with European CoE Food Team.



The F&B Category Manager has accountability for all aspects of BP’s food offer from financial performance, offer development, packaging, look/feel, and promotions.



In this position you will be responsible for supporting the development and management of the category to increase sales and earnings, through providing full commercial and administrative support services using basic analytical and technical capabilities.



In this position you will also be part of delivering sustainable growth throughout the development and implementation of a high quality, customer centric food offer.

About the role:



You will have opportunity to contribute to below key focus areas:



Food offer category and Supplier relations



• Develop and deliver tactics and category plans for food service

• Translate Customer insight into commercial offer creating of top, high-quality products and services for food offer to create positive & long-term relation with Customers

• Lead all food service supplier negotiations

• Manage all day to day supplier relationship issues

• Perform quality management

• Keep records required by government agencies regarding sanitation, and food subsidies when appropriate. (Compliance related).

• Actively contribute and put effort in purchasing and maintaining equipment which are required for food service operation, such as refrigerators, stoves, coffee machines and microwaves.

• Implement and monitor food preparation methods&recipies, portion sizes, and garnishing and presentation of food in order to ensure that food is prepared and presented in an acceptable manner at store level

• Review menus and analyse recipes in order to determine labour and overhead costs, and assign prices to menu items

• Conduct food and physical safety training program

• Lead New Product Development



About you:



You will have a Bachelor’s Degree in related area as well as:



• Minimum 3 years F&B working knowledge of Food Service in retail environment experience

• Experience in food supplier management, business development, product (i.e. offer development and design) and contract management

• Knowledge of health and safety, and food standards knowledge (in Food Hygiene, Food handling, HACCP, Microbiology and Allergen Management are preferred)

• Understanding of Food Service operations and site merchandising and food equipment

• Previous experience of driving change within a food/beverage manufacturing environment

• High level of interpersonal and team-working skills

• Fluency of Turkish and English languages