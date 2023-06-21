Foreign Flag Charterer

Job summary

The Chartering Team is responsible for delivering commercial freight for the businesses we support. The team negotiates and drives all voyages on bp’s Operated and Time-Charter (OTC) ships, as well as large volumes for spot fixtures to cover freight exposure for bp businesses across the globe. We utilize a range of market analytics, oil flow information, market intelligence and our own commercial judgement to develop forward freight market views and structure chartering strategies to generate commercial value. This is a highly multifaceted, fast-paced, interesting and meaningful place to work

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Shipping Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Negotiate driven and flexible freight solutions and terms on behalf of Trading and Shipping (T&S), bp assets, and other bp businesses.

Understanding T&S strategies, requirements, and priorities. Generating innovative solutions and work with T&S freight paper traders to unlock value embedded in physical shipping exposure.

Looking for growth opportunities related to shipping activities in your region aligned with T&S’s strategic plans.

Meeting with counterparties to seek business development opportunities in the region.

Assisting in delivering our strategy for risk management and value delivery through bp Shipping’s OTC fleet.

Chipping in to forward vessel trading strategies, monitor and improve financial performance of vessels under your management.

Working closely with T&S market analytics and trading teams to understand freight market fundamentals and formulating forward market call.

Ensuring full information flow and coverage of all market information. Understanding what information trading benches prioritise and share accordingly

Submitting regular market reports including fixture report and forward market view.

Identifying key internal partners and their business requirements, building positive relationships and prioritising customer focus.

Building strong and commercially beneficial relationships with external parties such as Brokers, Charterers and Owners to deliver the best possible service to bp businesses.

Conducting all activities to always fully follow bp’s Marine Assurance process, Code of Conduct and Control and Compliance requirements and ensuring all deals are entered accurately and on time.

Requirements:

Degree preferred

Prior Chartering or Trading Experience

Strong commercial proficiency with excellent numeracy skills

Highly driven and able to work independently.

Performance bias – passionate about delivering business value.

Excellent Organisational skills, ability to prioritise and thrive in a fast-paced, high-pressure environment with attention to detail and ability to work to deadlines.

Team-player and relationship builder, crafting positive relationships across the organisation and with customers and suppliers.

Innovative problem solving, flexible and open thinking. Excellent influencing and negotiation skills.

Rigorous execution and adherence to compliance and control requirements. Experience using Power BI/Python.

Desirable Criteria:

Good knowledge of Maritime Law

Why join us:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analytical Thinking, Analytical Thinking, Ancillary cost management, Bunker buyer, Chartering, Coaching, Commercial acumen, Communication, Customer service delivery excellence, Demurrage, Developing and implementing strategy, Listening, Marine assurance, Marine operations, Marine systems and processes, Marine technical, Market Knowledge, Mentoring, Negotiating value, Operational Excellence, Partner relationship management, Problem Solving, Shipping/transport, Trading and scheduling operations, Trading and shipping data knowledge {+ 3 more}



