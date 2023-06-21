Foreign Flag Charterer

The Chartering Team is responsible for delivering commercial freight for the businesses we support. The team negotiates and drives all voyages on bp’s Operated and Time-Charter (OTC) ships, as well as large volumes for spot fixtures to cover freight exposure for bp businesses across the globe. We utilize a range of market analytics, oil flow information, market intelligence and our own commercial judgement to develop forward freight market views and structure chartering strategies to generate commercial value. This is a highly multifaceted, fast-paced, interesting and meaningful place to work
Entity:Trading & Shipping
Shipping Group
Job Family Group:
The Chartering Team is responsible for delivering commercial freight for the businesses we support. The team negotiates and drives all voyages on bp’s Operated and Time-Charter (OTC) ships, as well as large volumes for spot fixtures to cover freight exposure for bp businesses across the globe. We utilize a range of market analytics, oil flow information, market intelligence and our own commercial judgement to develop forward freight market views and structure chartering strategies to generate commercial value.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Analytical Thinking, Analytical Thinking, Ancillary cost management, Bunker buyer, Chartering, Coaching, Commercial acumen, Communication, Customer service delivery excellence, Demurrage, Developing and implementing strategy, Listening, Marine assurance, Marine operations, Marine systems and processes, Marine technical, Market Knowledge, Mentoring, Negotiating value, Operational Excellence, Partner relationship management, Problem Solving, Shipping/transport, Trading and scheduling operations, Trading and shipping data knowledge {+ 3 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.