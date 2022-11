Job summary

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp’s ambition is to be one of the leading providers of offshore wind energy. A career in offshore wind is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role in support bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as being part of one of our exciting new energy businesses. You’ll help to plan for and develop our offshore wind projects, growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways to define the future of energy.

In this role as the Foundation Package Manager you will:

Provide foundation package input to front-end project development.

Define and lead technical and design studies to inform key project decisions on the foundations.

Develop the technical portion of the package requisition including techncial specifications and information requirements.

Work closely with the Quality Lead to define test and inspection requirements.

Lead the technical bid evaluation

Performance manage contractor package engineering

Technical verification of contractor engineering including design reviews

Review and approve bp deviations

Verify supplier documentation and manage the document review process

Use this information to inform inspector visits and support client verification of construction work

Support technical queries from other project functions, particularly operations and commissioning

Verify package technical close-out and recommend readiness to ship.

Capture lessons at keys stages during the package management lifecycle to inform project knowledge



What you will need to be successful: