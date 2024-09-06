Foundations Engineer

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

bp Offshore Wind Engineering is a fast-growing business and a key part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to an Integrated Energy Company.

If this is a transition you’d like to lead, come and join us!

You will join us as an Engineer for Foundations in the newly formed Offshore Wind division.

You will be deployed to the Mona and Morgan offshore wind projects in the Irish Sea.

These projects are in the FEED/develop stage by the bp-EnBW Joint Venture. You will support the engineering of the Gravity Base Substructures as part of an integrated project team and follow the project through to detailed design. The project team will be co-located, we operate hybrid working with 3 office based days per week. We work with international engineering contractors and you would like likely travel for 25% of your time

What you will deliver

Support foundation engineering aspects of project development.

Define and lead technical studies to inform key project decisions on the foundation package.

Technical verification of contractor engineering including design reviews

Performance lead contractor package engineering

Work closely with the Quality Lead to define test and inspection requirements.

Support technical bid evaluation

Review and approve deviations from codes and standards

Verify supplier documentation using the document review process, inform inspector visits and support client verification of construction work

Support technical integration with from other packages, particularly Transport and Installation and Wind Turbines

Collect lessons at keys stages during the package management lifecycle to continuously improve portfolio technical knowledge.

Deliver foundation innovation, technology and designs that optimise the LCoE of the project

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Essential Criteria

Engineering Degree or equivalent experience in a relevant field.

Confirmed technical proficiency in structural engineering field and concrete design with broad understanding of the applicable codes and standards for the scope

Proficient written and spoken English language

Significant experience of project design stages (FEED/detailed design)

A minimum of 7 years of proven experience of offshore structures

Understanding of the interfaces and interaction with supporting engineering fields for the scope of this package, particularly geotechnical

Understand technical risk identification and management processes to deliver safe and driven projects

Excellent interpersonal skills and the ability to work efficiently across functions and within multi-disciplinary teams.

Ability in performance management of others (including. 3rd party engineering services providers) to support timely decision making

Desireable Criteria

Chartered Engineer or equivalent professional qualification

Understand Quality Management process for engineering, manufacture and installation

Understand technical aspects of driven procurement process

Experience of construction, installation and operations support

Experience of technology development

You will work with

You will collaborate with the Project Engineering Lead to deliver technical integrity

You will lead engineers (3rd party contractors) to deliver foundation engineering on projects

Coordination with the other engineering fields ensure the most efficient design and management of the technical interfaces.

Work with multi-disciplinary teams locally and globally in OFW and across bp.

Work with procurement and quality professionals and package managers.

Work and coordinate with the respective engineering community, ensuring the knowledge sharing and best use of harmonies within bp.

Network externally

