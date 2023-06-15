Foundations Procurement Contracts Lead

Job summary

bp Offshore Wind Engineering is a fast-growing business and a key part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to an Integrated Energy Company. If this is a transition you’d like to lead, come and join us!

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Foundations Procurement Contracts LeadIn this role You will: Lead contracting and procurement for the Foundation package, which covers engineering, fabrication and supply of Monopile Foundations.Develop the commercial elements of the package including contract terms and conditions and remuneration strategy, and lead the commercial evaluation through recommendation and contract award.Support achievement of functional and project performance/delivery targets including key contract award schedule and execution milestones.Ensure the project leverages wider procurement capability from the Offshore Wind Sourcing & Contracting, and category organisations. Enable compliant yet efficient P2P processes and ensure project learnings are shared back with relevant stakeholders.Maximise the value of third party spend for the project, working with multi-discipline project teams and key suppliers to manage risks, seek innovation and add value to the project.Post-award Contract Management of successful contractor including interfacing with main contractors, suppliers and lower tier sub-contractors, ensuring a safe, compliant and reliable supply chain through to commercial operation date (COD).What You will need to be successful: University degree and CIPS professional chartership (or equivalent) is preferred.Genuine passion for developing Low Carbon renewable solutions10 years demonstrable track record and delivery in offshore wind or oil & gas projectsExperience in Offshore Wind foundation contracting, project procurement including strategy, long lead procurement, materials management, contractor management and post award contract managementCommercial mindset, analytical skills, and confident negotiator with all levels of stakeholdersExperience with P2P systems, procurement authorities, and operational procurement execution - Ability to perform effectively in a team environment, interfacing with contractors, suppliers and multi-discipline project teams, demonstrating agile, collaborative, respectful and tactful personal characteristics.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.