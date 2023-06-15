Foundations Procurement Lead - Floating

Job summary

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp’s ambition is to be one of the leading providers of offshore wind energy. A career in offshore wind is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role in support bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as being part of one of our exciting new energy businesses.We are looking for a high caliber individual to join our expanding procurement team. As the Foundations Procurement Lead (1x Floating and 1x Fixed), you will develop and execute the supply chain and procurement strategy for this category in support of bp’s global offshore wind projects. You will develop early and deep engagements with suppliers, work closely with key stakeholders to deliver strategic and operational sourcing and contracting for bp’s projects and portfolio, gather profound supply and market intelligence, and execute procurement agreements. The candidate should have experience in the offshore wind supply chain, project procurement including strategy development and contracting negotiations and execution. The candidate shall have a good understanding of renewables especially the offshore wind sector, the supply base, and supply chain vulnerabilities, ideally in the Foundations category. The role will report to the Head of Foundations Procurement.

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:Develop and deliver strategic Foundations strategy to drive value, cost optimization and optionality in the portfolioDeepen market intelligence of the global foundations market for fixed and floating solutions, ancillary components, and engineering services; build robust understanding of the supply base and supply chain vulnerabilities Build strong strategic relations with fabricators and associated suppliers, including developing agreements and managing post award contract managementDevelop strategic agreements and sourcing contracts for the category leveraging OFW best practicesUnderstand steel and raw materials markets to best manage capacity and cost fluctuationsDrive deep understanding and robust price modelling and cost input to all bids (i.e., business case) as well as capex modelling through project life cycleRepresent bp in industry clusters, supplier visits and conference events demonstrating leadership in our approach in the foundations categoryManage contracting and delivery of local infrastructure needs and ensure logistics and execution planning related to OFW foundationsExecute supply chain strategy specifically for local content requirements delivering procurement strategy for respective region and project needsLead sourcing, negotiation and contracting in support of core project delivery teamStrong interface management across other categories and foundations as well as ensuring lessons learned from previous projects and supplier experienceDevelop and implement necessary compliance, sustainability road map, digital security and key supplier code of conduct processes and policies for supplier engagementTo be successful, you will need:Genuine passion for developing offshore wind and renewables solutionsExperience in supply chain management and/or category development, preferably for large infrastructure, manufacturing, or energy projects, including renewable energy projectsExperience and expertise in offshore wind foundation contracting preferred, including experience in fabricationUnderstanding of the complexities of offshore wind project development, its components, and the associated supply chainKnowledge of supply chain contract management fundamentals, best practices, and industry trendsCommercial mindset, analytical skills, and confident negotiator with all levels of stakeholdersUnderstanding of cost drivers and risk/rewards tradeoffs on contracts and ability to demonstrate transparency and overall value deliveryAbility to perform effectively in a team environment, interfacing with contractors, suppliers, and multi-discipline project teams, demonstrating agile, collaborative, respectful and tactful personal characteristicsYou will work with:This role is in support of bp’s Gas & Low Carbon Energy entity which supports all bp’s new energy projects including offshore wind, solar, hydrogen, and CCSThis role will be responsible for the Foundations category, developing deep market expertise and acting as a confident partner to the businessThe role will need to work in close partnership with Foundations Engineering team as well as project procurement and construction managers



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.