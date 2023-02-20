Foundations Procurement Lead - Floating & FIxed Wind

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp’s ambition is to be one of the leading providers of offshore wind energy. A career in offshore wind is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role in support bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as being part of one of our exciting new energy businesses.
We are looking for a high caliber individual to join our expanding procurement team. As the Foundations Procurement Lead (1x Floating and 1x Fixed), you will develop and execute the supply chain and procurement strategy for this category in support of bp’s global offshore wind projects. You will develop early and deep engagements with suppliers, work closely with key stakeholders to deliver strategic and operational sourcing and contracting for bp’s projects and portfolio, gather profound supply and market intelligence, and execute procurement agreements.
The candidate should have experience in the offshore wind supply chain, project procurement including strategy development and contracting negotiations and execution. The candidate shall have a good understanding of renewables especially the offshore wind sector, the supply base, and supply chain vulnerabilities, ideally in the Foundations category. The role will report to the Head of Foundations Procurement.
Key Accountabilities: