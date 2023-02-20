Foundations Procurement Lead - Floating & FIxed Wind

Yes - up to 25%

Job summary

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp’s ambition is to be one of the leading providers of offshore wind energy. A career in offshore wind is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role in support bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as being part of one of our exciting new energy businesses.



We are looking for a high caliber individual to join our expanding procurement team. As the Foundations Procurement Lead (1x Floating and 1x Fixed), you will develop and execute the supply chain and procurement strategy for this category in support of bp’s global offshore wind projects. You will develop early and deep engagements with suppliers, work closely with key stakeholders to deliver strategic and operational sourcing and contracting for bp’s projects and portfolio, gather profound supply and market intelligence, and execute procurement agreements.



The candidate should have experience in the offshore wind supply chain, project procurement including strategy development and contracting negotiations and execution. The candidate shall have a good understanding of renewables especially the offshore wind sector, the supply base, and supply chain vulnerabilities, ideally in the Foundations category. The role will report to the Head of Foundations Procurement.

Key Accountabilities:

Develop and deliver strategic Foundations strategy to drive value, cost optimization and optionality in the portfolio

Deepen market intelligence of the global foundations market for fixed and floating solutions, ancillary components, and engineering services; build robust understanding of the supply base and supply chain vulnerabilities

Build strong strategic relations with fabricators and associated suppliers, including developing agreements and managing post award contract management

Develop strategic agreements and sourcing contracts for the category leveraging OFW best practices

Understand steel and raw materials markets to best manage capacity and cost fluctuations

Drive deep understanding and robust price modelling and cost input to all bids (i.e., business case) as well as capex modelling through project life cycle

Represent bp in industry clusters, supplier visits and conference events demonstrating leadership in our approach in the foundations category

Manage contracting and delivery of local infrastructure needs and ensure logistics and execution planning related to OFW foundations

Execute supply chain strategy specifically for local content requirements delivering procurement strategy for respective region and project needs

Lead sourcing, negotiation and contracting in support of core project delivery team

Strong interface management across other categories and foundations as well as ensuring lessons learned from previous projects and supplier experience

Develop and implement necessary compliance, sustainability road map, digital security and key supplier code of conduct processes and policies for supplier engagement

To be successful, you will need:

Genuine passion for developing offshore wind and renewables solutions

Experience in supply chain management and/or category development, preferably for large infrastructure, manufacturing, or energy projects, including renewable energy projects

Experience and expertise in offshore wind foundation contracting preferred, including experience in fabrication

Understanding of the complexities of offshore wind project development, its components, and the associated supply chain

Knowledge of supply chain contract management fundamentals, best practices, and industry trends

Commercial mindset, analytical skills, and confident negotiator with all levels of stakeholders

Understanding of cost drivers and risk/rewards tradeoffs on contracts and ability to demonstrate transparency and overall value delivery

Ability to perform effectively in a team environment, interfacing with contractors, suppliers, and multi-discipline project teams, demonstrating agile, collaborative, respectful and tactful personal characteristics

You will work with: