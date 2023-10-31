Foundations Procurement Lead

Job summary

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

Become part of the future and support bp in the energy turnaround in the German offshore wind market! With the award to develop two North Sea wind projects with a total capacity of 4 GW, bp enters the German offshore wind market. Our global offshore wind project pipeline of up to 9.2 GW net, lines up with hydrogen, biofuels as well as electric mobility solutions in our transformation and sets another sign for a climate-neutral future.Underpinning this growth is significant investment, and procurement is at the forefront of managing this spend with suppliers, building relationships with the market, and delivering competitive outcomes with the business. At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy.



Job Description:

bp’s ambition is to be one of the top tier providers of offshore wind energy. A career in offshore wind is an opportunity to help craft the future of bp. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry.

You’ll help to plan for and develop our offshore wind projects, growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways. This role will support the procurement team with execution of the project contracting and procurement strategy. Working closely with the project you will take the lead on sourcing to contract activities until contracts are awarded to successful bidders. You will then take ownership of post-award contract management of the Foundations Fabrication and Supply Agreement. We are looking for someone who can develop deep market expertise and be a confident partner to the business teams whilst understanding the offshore wind global markets, the supply base, and supply chain vulnerabilities.

Accountabilities;

Define the approach to market and develop and implement the contracting strategy for Foundations

Lead category sourcing and contracting for the project through contract execution and post contract award management activities

The successful candidate will improve the value of third party spend for bp, working with multi-discipline project teams and key suppliers to manage risks, seek innovation and contribute to our projects

You will work closely with technical and project management partners to ensure products and services are delivered safely, to specification and in line with contractual agreements

You will have a positive relationship with contracted suppliers and identify areas of innovation

Support supply chain development team with up to date knowledge on local content and supplier opportunities for the Foundations Category

Ensure achievement of functional and project performance targets

Ensure the project demonstrates wider procurement capability from the Category organisations

Enable compliant yet efficient P2P processes and ensure project takeaways and feedback is shared with relevant collaborators

Requirements;

Genuine passion for the Low Carbon Energy space and curiosity about Offshore Wind and the renewables supply chain

Proven track record of delivery in sourcing, contracting and post-award management roles, ideally related to WTG Foundations or with large capex or offshore scopes

Commercial mentality, analytical skills, and able to confidently negotiate large sophisticated contracts and liaise with all levels of partners

Experience with P2P systems, procurement authorities, and operational procurement execution

Ability to perform optimally in a team environment, interfacing with contractors, suppliers and multi-discipline teams, demonstrating agile, collaborative, supportive and conscientious personal characteristics

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place! We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.