Fourth Engineer (Oil Fleet)

Job summary

About Us



BP Maritime Services Singapore (BPMSS) was established in 2007 with the purpose of developing the best talent in the shipping industry and deploying them where the BP Group needs them – principally on BP Shipping’s owned and operated international tanker fleet. Headquartered in Singapore, BPMSS employed officers run operations globally on board BP vessels as well as serve as subject matter experts for marine-related issues across the BP Group.

BPMSS strives for excellence through providing best-in-class training which is reviewed and coordinated by an established Crewing Lead team in Singapore. This training commitment is underpinned by a competency assurance framework as well as defined performance criteria set by INTERTANKO and SIGTTO. The combination of open feedback and continuous developmental support aims to unlock our officers' full potential and build a solid talent pipeline. This process serves in creating opportunities for career progression, both at sea and ashore, and ensures BP has its own supply of future Marine capability.



About the role

BP Maritime Services is currently looking for Fourth Engineers to join its Oil fleet.



A Fourth Engineer in BP is an important member of the Engine Room department on board the vessel and is responsible for using their knowledge and skills to effectively upkeep and manage specialised equipment on board. Reporting ultimately to the Chief Engineer, the Fourth Engineer is also responsible to maintain a culture of safety on board the vessel at all times, a value which BP Maritime Services holds in high esteem.



Key responsibilities:

The following is a list of the key responsibilities which a Fourth Engineer would be expected to undertake with BP Maritime Services;

Maintain a UMS or an engine room watch as per the requirement set by the Chief Engineer.

Maintain and repair designated machinery on-board, not limited to Purifiers, compressors, Incinerator Etc and also ensure defects are reported in a timely manner.

Maintain an accurate record of Maintenance carried out in the PMS and maintain the stock levels of the designated machinery.

Oversee and manage the engine room ratings during their Watch.

To undertake Bunkering Operations and assist in taking stores.

To account for monthly Inventory as set by the Chief Engineer.

Act as a member of the Shipboard Emergency Response and Fire Fighting Team in accordance with the muster lists and shipboard contingency plans.

Maintain and operate ships Life Saving and Fire Fighting Appliances.

To carry out ISPS duties in accordance with the vessel’s Ship Security Plan.

Essential Skills/Education

An Officer of Watch Certificate from a designated Maritime Authority.

A good knowledge of all appropriate engineering systems;

A good knowledge of safety and emergency systems and equipment on-board;

Holding Specialized Oil/ Chemical or Gas Training in conjunction with tanker endorsement where applicable

Desirable Skills/Education

A Class-II Certificate of Competency

This is a single trip assignment / temporary contract with opportunities of returning trips (based on performance and availability).