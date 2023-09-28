France Operation Support

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

Grade IResponsible for supporting the Project Information Management Team with all project information and document control activities and processes, including data management, Change management, Knowledge management, monthly cost analysis and project reporting and delivery of project information to support execution of the project through commissioning and handover to Operations.



Job Description:

Purpose of role :

P2P system super user (Ariba, Aravo, SAP)

Support the tracking of the aviation cost Revex and Capex of the operation projects

Support the delivery of new systems, tools and enhancements

Analyse the aviation France operational datalake and support the digital initiative

Support operation in ad-hoc operation project

Key Results/ Accountabilities expected from role :

Interact with suppliers and customers and stakeholders in a professional, friendly and efficient manner

Maintain supplier database

Enter supplier orders and follow them up

Manage customer requests and queries

Logging, assigning, tracking progress of complaints & claims from receipt to completion

Facilitate the invoicing process

Reliability of cost tracking database, the postholder has a key role in budget planning and help to control the location cost.

Assist the Operation team in data analyses (e.g. Cost, Action tracking tool, HSSE datas)

Ability to manage project, and support drafting of Project Initiation Document, MoCs and CVP documents

Act as 1st contact to procurement.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.