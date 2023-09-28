Site traffic information and cookies

  Home
  Careers
  Jobs at bp
  France Operation Support

France Operation Support

France Operation Support

  • Location France - Cergy
  • Travel required Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category Project Management Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ068808
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products


Job Family Group:

Project Management Group


Job Summary:

Grade I

Responsible for supporting the Project Information Management Team with all project information and document control activities and processes, including data management, Change management, Knowledge management, monthly cost analysis and project reporting and delivery of project information to support execution of the project through commissioning and handover to Operations.


Job Description:

Purpose of role :

  • P2P system super user  (Ariba, Aravo, SAP)
  • Support the tracking of the aviation cost Revex and Capex of the operation projects
  • Support the delivery of new systems, tools and enhancements
  • Analyse the aviation France operational datalake and support the digital initiative
  • Support operation in ad-hoc operation project

Key Results/ Accountabilities expected from role :

  • Interact with suppliers and customers and stakeholders in a professional, friendly and efficient manner
  • Maintain supplier database
  • Enter supplier orders and follow them up
  • Manage customer requests and queries
  • Logging, assigning, tracking progress of complaints & claims from receipt to completion
  • Facilitate the invoicing process
  • Reliability of cost tracking database, the postholder has a key role in budget planning and help to control the location cost.
  • Assist the Operation team in data analyses (e.g. Cost, Action tracking tool, HSSE datas)
  • Ability to manage project, and support drafting of Project Initiation Document, MoCs and CVP documents
  • Act as 1st contact to procurement.


Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

