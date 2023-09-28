France Project & CoW engineer

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Grade IResponsible for providing engineering support under the direction of a Project Manager for low complex projects and directing contractors and for cross-discipline coordination with other project team members to ensure the technical integrity of the project and to complete assigned work activities across all phases of the project are delivered in accordance with BP, HSSE, and ethical standards and in compliance with all relevant statutory requirements.



The post holder will be responsible for delivering safely and within the cost agreed the technical project assigned to him.

The postholder works closely with the Aviation France CoW TA assessing Method of Statement and Hitra.

The post Holder will be responsible to assure the BP Fance project follow relevant CVP and MoCs processes.

The postholder is responsible to manage the project assigned to him safely, technically compliant and within cost

The postholder is responsible to manage the project management system and act as advisor on project management .

The postholder assures rigorous Hitra and MoS review

Provide safety leadership working alongside with all stakeholders.

The postholder support HSSE lead in IMT and Relevant RCA



Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



