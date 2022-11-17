Responsible for managing and coordinating the activities of territories/sites to drive growth, volume and margin targets in retail operations, maximizing overall productivity, and managing business issues, building customer relationships and ensuring compliance with the relevant HSSE and operating standards.
About the Role:
The Franchise Business Advisor of Franchise Development and Operations reports to a Regional Sales Manager and is responsible for managing and coordinating the activities of territories/sites to drive growth, volume and margin targets in retail operations, maximizing overall productivity, and managing business issues, building customer relationships and ensuring compliance with the relevant HSSE and operating standards.
The ROO is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the west coast, midwest, and northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic mindset to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.
Key Responsibilities:
Franchisee Relations: