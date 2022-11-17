Job summary

Responsible for managing and coordinating the activities of territories/sites to drive growth, volume and margin targets in retail operations, maximizing overall productivity, and managing business issues, building customer relationships and ensuring compliance with the relevant HSSE and operating standards.

About the Role:



The Franchise Business Advisor of Franchise Development and Operations reports to a Regional Sales Manager and is responsible for managing and coordinating the activities of territories/sites to drive growth, volume and margin targets in retail operations, maximizing overall productivity, and managing business issues, building customer relationships and ensuring compliance with the relevant HSSE and operating standards.

The ROO is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the west coast, midwest, and northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic mindset to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.



Key Responsibilities:



Franchisee Relations:

Accountability for the P&L of the Cluster, Accountable for delivery of the annual performance contract with sustainable returns and cash flow through driven assets and logistics

Support the business development activities with goal to grow the territory through existing and new sites

Act as a single point of contact for marketing field support

Own Franchisees relationship

Manage customer demands

Mentor, influence and negotiate with Franchisees to achieve desired outcome for the business and Franchisee

Influence and negotiate with Franchisees to achieve positive outcomes by understanding key motivational drives of Franchisees and changing business needs

Advise both dealer/gas only and franchise sites

Provide business consulting on convenience retail solutions to the Franchisee to improve growth and profitability

Understand and mentor on business gaps and improvement plans

Ensure Franchisees understand and deliver against contractual responsibilities; responsible for all aspects of Franchise food service and safety

Influence Franchisees to improve profitability through company promotions, and marketing concepts

Ensure Franchisees develop and implement a competitive pricing strategy that increases profitability and market share, certify every decision is viewed through the lens of the customer and the Franchise agreement

Provide Franchisees with upfront support for opening new ampm/Thorntons stores by liaising with service providers, helping establish contacts with vendors, recommended layouts, planograms, prices, establishing book-keeping and supporting the training of employees

Evaluate and consult on Category Management & General Merchandising practices and execution to provide for a consistent and improved customer experience leading to top and bottom-line growth

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent work experience required

Minimum 5 years relevant business experience in marketing, retail, and/or sales.

Excellent sales, influencing and oral communication skills.

Strong leadership skills, with proven ability to lead, mentor, develop and empower to deliver outstanding performance.

Resourceful application of Microsoft Office products (Excel, Outlook, Word, PowerPoint).

Sound business planning and financial understanding with the proven track record of interpreting and analyzing financial information from performance reports and financial statements.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, excellent retirement benefits, and more!#ROO#LI-Remote