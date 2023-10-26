Franchise Business Advisor - Oregon

Entity:Customers & Products
Retail Group
Job Family Group:
The Franchise Business Advisor (FBA) role provides convenience retail consultation to ARCO ampm Franchisees and ARCO Dealers in an assigned geographic area, South of Portland, or including Salem, Eugene and Medford, OR. The FBA will advise and assist with Merchandising, Business/Financial, and Operational Performance to improve total site profitability! The Franchise Business Advisor is a key role for the delivery of the ampm Franchise offer through a well-defined business consulting relationship centered on the best retail business practices and serves as the go-to person for all marketing field support. The ideal candidate will be home-based in the Portland, OR or Salem, OR areas.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Key Responsibilities:
Job Requirements:
Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is fully remote
Remote Type:
Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Continuous improvement, Continuous Learning, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer data knowledge, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Collaboration, Digital fluency, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Integrated pricing, Leading transformation, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Offer execution and growth {+ 11 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
