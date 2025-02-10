Entity:

The Franchise Business Advisor (FBA) role provides convenience retail consultation to ARCO ampm Franchisees and ARCO Dealers in an assigned geographic area, in and around the Pierce County and Kitsap County areas . Primary responsibilities include advising and assisting with Merchandising, Business/Financial, and Operational Performance to improve total site profitability! The Franchise Business Advisor is a key role for the delivery of the ampm Franchise offer through a well-defined business consulting relationship centered on the best retail business practices and serves as the go-to person for all marketing field support. The FBA is a front-line salesperson that through strong salesmanship and influencing skills gains franchisee agreement and execution of existing and new programs. This role also provides expertise to the Franchisees and Dealers regarding selling ARCO fuel. This consulting is done with face-to-face visits at each of the ARCO and ARCO ampm convenience stores with the expectation FBAs will be in the market 80% of the time.

Sound business planning and financial understanding with the consistent track record of interpreting and analyzing financial information from performance reports and financial statements.

How much do we pay? $67,000-125,000 *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



This position is eligible for Core, US Benefits. This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at Core U.S. Benefits . Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at Core U.S. Benefits .



We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits.



As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits .

