*The ideal candidate is based between Sacramento and Modesto, CA.

The Franchise Business Advisor (FBA) role provides convenience retail consultation to ARCO ampm Franchisees and ARCO Dealers in an assigned geographic area, in and around the Tacoma/Bremerton area. Primary responsibilities include advising and assisting with Merchandising, Business/Financial, and Operational Performance to improve total site profitability! The Franchise Business Advisor is a key role for the delivery of the ampm Franchise offer through a well-defined business consulting relationship centered on the best retail business practices and serves as the go-to person for all marketing field support. The FBA is a front-line salesperson that through strong salesmanship and influencing skills gains franchisee agreement and execution of existing and new programs. This role also provides expertise to the Franchisees and Dealers regarding selling ARCO fuel. This consulting is done with face-to-face visits at each of the ARCO and ARCO ampm convenience stores with the expectation FBAs will be in the market 80% of the time.

Act as a single point of contact for marketing field support; own Franchisees relationship; handle customer demands; mentor, influence and negotiate with Franchisees to achieve desired outcome for the business and Franchisee

Provide business consulting on convenience retail solutions to the Franchisee to improve growth and profitability: understand and mentor on business gaps and improvement plans; ensure Franchisees understand and deliver against contractual responsibilities; responsible for all aspects of Franchise food service and safety

Provide Franchisees with upfront support for opening new ampm stores by collaborating closely with service providers, helping establish contacts with vendors, recommended layouts, planograms, prices, establishing book-keeping and supporting the training of employees

Evaluate and consult on Category Management & General Merchandising practices and execution to provide for a consistent and improved customer experience leading to top and bottom line growth

Influence Franchisees to improve profitability through gasoline profit boosters, company promotions, and marketing concepts

Ensure Franchisees develop and implement a competitive pricing strategy that increases profitability and market share, certify every decision is viewed through the lens of the customer and the Franchise agreement

Influence and negotiate with Franchisees to achieve positive outcomes by understanding key motivational drives of Franchisees and changing business needs

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent work experience required

Minimum 5 years relevant business experience in marketing, retail, and/or sales.

Excellent sales, influencing and oral communication skills.

Strong leadership skills, with confirmed ability to lead, mentor, develop and empower to deliver outstanding performance.

Resourceful application of Microsoft Office products (Excel, Outlook, Word, PowerPoint).

Sound business planning and financial understanding with the proven record of interpreting and analyzing financial information from performance reports and financial statements.

How much do we pay? $67,000-125,000 *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant confirmed experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.



We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.



As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Up to 100% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is fully remote



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.