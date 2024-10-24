Franchise Data Advisor

Job summary

As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. bp’s customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, leveraging technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC.

This full-time position will support the US Convenience organization achieve growth goals by providing analysis and recommendations that increase sales, reduce/optimize operational costs, and increase returns on invested capital. This role requires cross functional relationships with Store Operations, Accounting, Finance, Merchandising, Marketing, Store Assets, and IT. The ideal candidate will be highly skilled in problem solving, organization, value sensitivity, prioritization, and time management, highly motivated self-starter and very quick learner with the ability to communicate findings and recommendations at all levels of the organization.

Proficiency with Microsoft Excel, Access, PowerPoint, PowerBI and SQL required

Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Economics, or a related field; 5 years direct experience in retail business or data analytics function.

• Proficiency in Microsoft Excel, Access, PowerPoint required; PowerBI and SQL preferred

• Strong understanding of financial accounting terminology and ability to translate and analyze financial statements from multiple entities

General Responsibilities

• Analyzing Data or Information — Identifying the underlying principles, reasons, or facts of information by breaking down information or data into separate parts.

• Providing valued analyses to departmental groups and committees (including finance, real estate, marketing, fuel procurement, and construction) for presentation.

• Organizing, Planning, and Prioritizing Work — Developing specific goals and plans to prioritize, organize, and accomplish your work.

• Self-starting projects while generating workable and realistic timeframes to improve the productivity of projects to produce tangible ($) results.

• Establishing and Maintaining Interpersonal Relationships — Developing constructive and collaborative working relationships and maintaining them over time.

• Spending time to align personal and professional development with experts in all areas of the business. Collectively contributing and recognizing the achievements and successes of others.

Retail data and analytics team members - peer and line manager interactions; sharing knowledge; collaboration

Category Managers -primary interface providing analytics, insights, and financial forecasting/impact for c-store promotions and offers

Operations and Marketing Leadership - communicate findings and insights; take direction on analysis required

Labor Schedulers - primary interface providing analytics, insights, and financial forecasting/impact for products, offers and tactics that impact store labor, waste and shrink

Finance - provide financial forecasting and tactics to improve performance as requested; support budget process as needed

PPM - provide business performance insights in areas of expertise, identifying and suggesting areas of improvement

Technology team - as data issues are identified or as new data pipelines/feeds/architecture is required, communicate these needs to the technology team (currently Dataworx)

Data analytics leadership - communicate findings and insights; present opportunities for improvement / optimization to be prioritized



No travel is expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is not available for remote working



