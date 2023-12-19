Franchise Specialist – South

You will also lead in developing a well functioned operating system with the involvement of Business, functions and 3rd Parties. Ensuring completion of all critical deliverables from multiple disciplines within BP to assure timely and accurate implementation of the agreed customer offer.

This is a Field base role. Candidates will ideally be based in the South of the UK but you will be required to travel across whole of UK - minimum 75% travel.

Key Responsibilities:

Train, provide insights and actively lead implementing new convenience offers on sites.

Contribute to all Franchise partner Convenience Offers from implementation stage

Partner management with all required teams (asset, marketing, convenience trading, finance etc.) in BP and with all external 3rd.parties from the very beginning stage of the site stream till the end of full execution.

Co-ordinate the integration of all required system developments such as automatic ordering, stock reconciliation, registration of invoices with the selected supply chain 3PL

Developing and implementing plans to ensure delivery of sales and margin targets in franchise sites

Contribute to strategy for dealer convenience transformation in line with the business strategic priorities

Manage day to day operational elements of franchise business and problem solve any issues that are raised escalating where support is required and managing supplier relationships where applicable

Assist with development ofreporting to support dealer partner operational effectiveness

Effectively support & improve operating standards, compliance and commercial delivery of DO Convenience Offer

Skills and Experience:

Strong sales experience in; Sales, channel management and Retail Management

Distributor management

Experience in forecourt retailing or retail / food / convenience business environments

Strong relationship management and conflict resolution skills

Excellent influencing skills

Full UK driving License is essential

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.



