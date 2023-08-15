Franchise and Partnership Senior manager

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Reporting to the VP Global Convenience Proposition Development, hosted within Mobility & Convenience (M&C) Europe, this role will develop and hold the global franchise and partnership proposition frameworks and will identify and support opportunities across the retail markets to extend the reach of the convenience propositions through partnerships and further into the non-Company Owned channels of trade. Development of the existing franchise and partnership strategies and driving profitable growth through leverage global and industry best practice

Customers & Products



Marketing Group



Reporting to the VP Global Convenience Proposition Development, hosted within Mobility & Convenience (M&C) Europe, this role will develop and hold the global franchise and partnership proposition frameworks and will identify and support opportunities across the retail markets to extend the reach of the convenience propositions through partnerships and further into the non-Company Owned channels of trade.Development of the existing franchise and partnership strategies and driving profitable growth through leverage global and industry best practice



Key Accountabilities

Franchise Accountability

Developer of bp’s global franchise strategic framework.

Develops global view of bp franchise business models.

Supports development of new bp franchise business models.

Maintain a global franchise competitor landscape overview.

Identifies future growth vectors for existing franchise.

Develops bp global franchise capability.

Accountable for the creation and leadership of cross-Customer & Product (C&P) agile squads, influencing key partners to support high-value initiatives.

Accountable for commercial (value case development) and identification of high value, cross-business opportunities to be delivered at pace (reduce time to value)

Responsible for facilitation of workshops and forums, where required.

Partnership Accountability

Developer/co-owner of bp’s global convenience (Food for now, Food for Later) partnership strategic framework.

Develops global view of bp partnership business models.

Supports development of new bp partnership business models.

Supports Convenience @ EV proposition development through partnerships and working closely with M&C and bp Pulse teams.

Maintain a global partnership competitor landscape overview.

Identifies future growth vectors for existing partnerships.

Develops bp global partnership capability.

Accountable for the creation and leadership of cross-C&P agile squads, influencing key partners to support high-value initiatives.

Accountable for commercial (value case development) and identification of high value, cross-business opportunities to be delivered at pace (reduce time to value)

Responsible for facilitation of workshops and forums.

Provide strategic support for emerging market convenience business development.

Act as span breaker to engage global and regional resources to support market needs.

Summary Decision Rights

Gatekeeper of global franchise and partnership frameworks.

Agree sequencing of priority initiatives

Perform the commercial case development for newly validated opportunities.

Input to reporting and performance-tracking methodology.

Recommend strategies and tactics to new and existing partnership & franchise markets.

Education

Must have: Graduate

Desirable: an MBA or equivalent post-graduate qualification

Experience

Must have: Deep experience in convenience or Food for Now/Food for Later proposition development.

Must have: Deep experience in working in, running or creating franchise offers and propositions or..

Deep experience in working in, running, or creating partnership offers and propositions.

Must have: Highly analytical and strong commercial acumen, experience in developing detailed cross-functional business cases.

Must have: Experience leading transformation and/or developing innovation processes to prioritise high-value opportunities

Must have: Experience developing target operating models and/or integration of new opportunities into core business operations.

Desirable: Multi market franchise or partnership experience.

Desirable: Experience in working across multiple roles as franchisor and franchisee.

Skills & Competencies

Strong relationship management, communication skills and a proven track record in working across business and functional boundaries

Deep experience preparing and delivering presentations up to (and including) C-suite/Group Leader Level, using data and insights to influence decision-makers.

Experience understanding and presenting commercials (value case development).

Experience leading matrix teams, highly people orientated and enjoy building capability and helping others grow while leading from the front



