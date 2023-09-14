Franshice & Partnership Lead

Job summary

Be part of the transformation By 2025, we aim to be a different kind of energy company, one that continuously puts convenience at the forefront of how people live. Because we are led by our purpose to reimagine how we can improve people lives, we will listen and work with others on our transformation journey to redefine convenience, expand our footprint and develop distinctive non-fuel offerings. With over 500 outlets, we impact the lives of millions of South Africans everyday providing solutions to start and end your day. We’re leading innovation through partnerships beyond fuel creating new experiences and opportunities. We remain invested in South Africa, and we invite you to be part of this journey - a path of self-discovery, growth, and transformation. It's one that requires creativity, purpose, and energy. It's a journey that will take you through different phases of your life, each with opportunities to fuel a new future in retail and convenience. Job Overview:The primary responsibility of the role is to support the Merchandise & Partnership Manager to foster collaborative and profitable convenience partnerships with existing and newly identified 3rd parties, and to ensure bp maintains its contractual and legal obligations in these partnerships. These include 3rd party partnerships with branded convenience partners, e.g., PnP Express, branded quick service restaurant (QSR), delivered convenience, e.g. Uber eats, and future value-add partnerships

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

Be part of the transformationBy 2025, we aim to be a different kind of energy company, one that continuously puts convenience at the forefront of how people live. Because we are led by our purpose to reimagine how we can improve people lives, we will listen and work with others on our transformation journey to redefine convenience, expand our footprint and develop distinctive non-fuel offerings.With over 500 outlets, we impact the lives of millions of South Africans everyday providing solutions to start and end your day. We’re leading innovation through partnerships beyond fuel creating new experiences and opportunities.We remain invested in South Africa, and we invite you to be part of this journey - a path of self-discovery, growth, and transformation. It's one that requires creativity, purpose, and energy. It's a journey that will take you through different phases of your life, each with opportunities to fuel a new future in retail and convenience.Job Overview:The primary responsibility of the role is to support the Merchandise & Partnership Manager to foster collaborative and profitable convenience partnerships with existing and newly identified 3rd parties, and to ensure bp maintains its contractual and legal obligations in these partnerships.These include 3rd party partnerships with branded convenience partners, e.g., PnP Express, branded quick service restaurant (QSR), delivered convenience, e.g. Uber eats, and future value-add partnerships



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Manages day to day operational relationships with all existing 3rd party convenience partners to include conducting regular performance reviews, and implementing joint improvement plans

Develops and owns partnership models for each type of strategic partner (e.g., delivered convenience, QSRs, etc) including legal, commercial, and operational requirements

Supports the Merchandise & Partnership Manager in managing the development pipeline of new and emerging convenience offers and is responsible for prioritisation, stakeholder engagement and business case development of new partner offers, working alongside Operations and other Convenience teams.

Inputs into financial modelling to assess the ROI associated with potential partnerships.

Inputs into Convenience Strategy and proposition development supporting CM’s and building links to partners assortment decisions.

Contributes to roadmap development and accelerated approaches to onboarding new partners into the bp Convenience ecosystem.

Project Manages Proof of Concept and pilot developments with partners and offerings at bp forecourts and sites.

Provides market intelligence around partnership offerings on a regular basis

Prepares and presents reports on partnership performance

PIR (post implementation reviews) of partnerships and feedback to M&C Leadership team on measures including paybacks, ROI’s and NPVs associated with different partnerships.

Supports the expansion of the convenience proposition across the network, responding to the various and different network profiles.

Together with internal and external stakeholders, identify opportunities to enhance and grow bp’s offers i.e. Bringing customers closer to bp.

Working jointly with Global Partnership SME to adapt and design market specific models following global frame and input into global Partnership strategy.

Job Holder Requirements:

Education

BCom, BSc (Hons) Economics, BA (Hons) Marketing and Communications. (Required)

Master’s in finance or business related (preferred)

Experience

Min 10 years in retail or FMCG,

Skills & Competencies

Financial modelling and project and business case appraisals.

Project management and accelerated approaches to delivering schedules.

Customer Value Proposition development.

Negotiation skills.

Research and intelligence gathering skills.

Networks and relationships across industries and knowledge or access to decision makers in key verticals.

Strong emotional intelligence



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.