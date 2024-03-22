Fraud Analytics & Assurance SME - Fixed-term

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Team and advance your career as a



Fraud Analytics & Assurance SME

Budapest OR Szeged

Fixed-term (Until May 2026)

In this role You will:

Collaborate in the review and improvement of our global fraud analytics tool

Contribute to end-to-end data modeling and the development of automated analytical capabilities, aligning with our control framework

Integrate expertise from diverse function

Champion new methodologies, driving innovation and continuous improvement initiatives to elevate performance within the GBS and align with our Business Segment objectives

Support the effective execution of the team’s accountabilities with focus on continuous improvement

Establish and maintain proactive and effective relationships with the Accounting, Reporting and Control, Finance and Business teams and supporting functions to ensure underlying performance is well understood, to proactively challenge and propose performance improvements, and to supervise & investigate anomalies & trends especially in fraud analytics

Proactively work together with the supported teams to identify focus areas and propose/implement process improvements

Uphold a robust internal control environment, adhering to BP Policies and Procedures, including Travel and Expense Policy, Delegation of Authority (DoA), and Internal Control over Financial Reporting (ICFR)

Stay updated on regulatory and compliance requirements and actively contribute to enhancing fraud analytics scenarios

Provide constructive feedback for continuous improvement of fraud analytic scenarios and other processes

Take ownership of fraud analytics reviews and reporting activities

Accountable for providing timely, accurate and reliable management information including analysis, interpretation and insight

What You will need to be successful:

Bachelor’s degree in a relevant finance/business field required

Proficiency in business English

5-7 years of post-degree work experience in a related field

Ability to handle diverse workloads

Ability to communicate effectively at all levels

Proficient in stakeholder management, including effective demand prioritization and conflict resolution

Resilience to operate effectively in a challenging environment

Experience of reporting and auditing processes with a focus on fraud analytics is preferred

Ability to analyze data, anticipate future needs, and plan accordingly

Dedication to continuous improvement and efficiency

Experience working in large multinational environments with partners across multiple countries

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path, develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.