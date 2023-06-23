Fraud Analytics & Detection Senior Analyst

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Grade H 7 Responsible for supporting the implementation of the compliance framework to improve the effectiveness of financial controls, risk management and fraud policies, using sound technical capabilities to provide assurance, support the implementation of new control procedures and identify financial reporting risks.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

Grade H 7Responsible for supporting the implementation of the compliance framework to improve the effectiveness of financial controls, risk management and fraud policies, using sound technical capabilities to provide assurance, support the implementation of new control procedures and identify financial reporting risks.



Job Description:

Analysts to create, review and analyse alerts generating from a new global fraud tool, participate in future project scopes and project delivery and support the business as usual.

Responsibilities

The responsibilities for senior analyst:

Design and support the development of new fraud scenarios

Lead and support the junior analyst in understanding different fraud risks while reviewing fraud analytics alerts

Review alerts – by validating to the supporting documentation, relevant policies, approvals and ERP systems to confirm if there are suspected fraud or false positives.

Manage the end to end alert case management in FRM.

For suspected fraud, provide the relevant info/evidences to E&C and BI team to facilitate the investigation.

For false positives, review the data and parameters in FRM to minimize/reduce the false positives.

Participate in the user acceptance testing for future deliverables.

Continuous improvement on existing scenarios and refining of parameters for a productive review.

Help to develop reports to cater for management review.

Project Deliverables

Years of Experience:

Bachelor’s Degree from an accredited university, and a minimum of 10 plus years work experience

Fraud investigation experience of 5 plus years

CFE Credentials preferred

Essential domain expertise / skillset:

Excellent written and verbal communication with ability to create clear and concise summary

documents of on-going investigations, and provide detailed instructions to team member

Strong organization skills and ability to handle multiple projects efficiently in order to ensure projects

are completed timely.

Proficiency in SAP, Microsoft, Concur

Desirable:

Ability to deal with complex difficult problems involving multiple facets and variables in non standardized situations.

Ability to work with little to no supervision while performing duties



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.