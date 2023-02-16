Fraud Analytics & Detection Analyst

Job summary

Grade HResponsible for supporting the implementation of the compliance framework to improve the effectiveness of financial controls, risk management and fraud policies, using sound technical capabilities to provide assurance, support the implementation of new control procedures and identify financial reporting risks.



Overview



Analyst to review and analyse alerts generating from a new global fraud tool, participate in future project scopes and project delivery and support the business as usual.



Key Accountabilities and challenges



Responsibilities:

Review alerts – by validating to the supporting documentation, relevant policies, approvals and ERP systems to confirm if there are suspected fraud or false positives.

Manage the end-to-end alert case management in SAS portal.

For suspected fraud, provide the relevant info/evidence to E&C and BI team to facilitate the investigation.

For false positives, review the data and perimeters in SAS portal to minimize/reduce the false positives.

Participate in the user acceptance testing for future Minimum Viable Products.

Continuous improvement on existing scenarios and refining of parameters for a productive review.

Support development of reports to cater for management review.



Qualifications, Competencies & Mindset



Essential Education & Experience



Bachelor’s Degree from an accredited university, and a minimum of 8 years related work experience with Fraud investigation

CFE (Certified Fraud Examiners) credentials preferred



Essential domain expertise / skillset:



Excellent written and verbal communication with ability to create clear and concise summary documents of on-going investigations, and provide detailed instructions to team member

Strong organization skills and ability to handle multiple projects efficiently to ensure projects are completed timely

Proficiency in SAP, Microsoft, Concur



Desirable

Ability to deal with complex difficult problems involving multiple facets and variables in non-standardized situations.

Ability to work with little to no supervision while performing duties

