Fresh Air Technician 1st Year

The Fresh Air Technician maintains the BP Whiting Refinery’s SCBA and Fresh Air hose line program for BP Operations and BP Maintenance crafts. The Fresh Air Technician will perform the following work to accomplish: The yearly compliance testing of all Emergency SCBAs; the cleaning, inspection and testing of all Non-Routine used SCBAs and the cleaning, inspection and testing of all Fresh Air Buggy Cart equipment.
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!
No travel is expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is not available for remote working
Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general
