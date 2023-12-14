Fresh Air Technician 1st Year

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

The Fresh Air Technician maintains the BP Whiting Refinery’s SCBA and Fresh Air hose line program for BP Operations and BP Maintenance crafts. The Fresh Air Technician will perform the following work to accomplish: The yearly compliance testing of all Emergency SCBAs; the cleaning, inspection and testing of all Non-Routine used SCBAs and the cleaning, inspection and testing of all Fresh Air Buggy Cart equipment.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Scott Posi test on SCBAs, SKA-PAKs and Facemasks.

Clean, inspect, test and repair Scott Hoses used in the fresh air process.

Clean, inspect, test, and repair the Pressure Regulator and Manifold used in the fresh air process.

Deliver breathing air cylinders to the field with a fresh air cart when the cart is requested by the Maintenance Supervisor.

Perform Operational Rounds which include traveling to each unit that owns SCBA equipment to verify that their equipment is clean and ready for use.

Return the Operational equipment, 30-minute bottles, used buggy cart equipment and the used SCBA equipment to the Safety Center.

Return the filled 30-minute bottles, buggy cart content and the cleaned, inspected and tested Operational and Buggy Cart SCBA equipment to the proper refinery area and to the proper unit.

Visit each unit once a year for the purpose of annual compliance testing.

Leave an equal number of loaners SCBA equipment in place of the packs that the Fresh Air Technician brings back to the Safety Center to perform the equipment’s annual BP C-5 Policy clean, inspect, repair and test.

Breakdown the Scott AV2000 and AV3000 facemasks and wash and dry and reassemble them.

Assemble Fresh Air Buggies with the appropriate material necessary for the Fresh Air process.

Perform a Gas Test once, on all breathing air cylinders, received from Airgas Company.

Driving a 16’ trailer and backing that trailer into location

About You:

High School Diploma or equivalent required.

A valid driver’s license

Required U.S domestic travel up to one full week at a Scott on-site training facility to obtain required training and certifications for Fresh Air role.

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.