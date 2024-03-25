Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

The ROO is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the West Coast, Midwest, and Northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic approach to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.

Fresh Food & Beverage Strategy & Innovation Senior Manager creates vision and strategy to drive supporting portfolio of fresh food & dispensed beverage business. This role will find opportunities for innovation that will lead to channel / guest expansion and profitable growth with a focus on new category initiatives and concept development.

Job Duties

Lead a team that sets vision and strategy for the future of Fresh Food & dispensed Beverage programs across all brands within the ROO, in collaboration with Category Management, Marketing, Operations, etc.

Responsible for creating best in class guest experience that aligns guest needs with a craveable offer and integration of intuitive technology

Drive best possible guest experience and operational execution through selection of merchandising equipment, packaging & labeling, as well as product placement within store

Partner with I&E & Digital teams on development of intuitive order and pay ahead program to remove guest friction & introduce customization

Responsible for the team member experience in operating the Food & Beverage Program through:

Continuous improvement approach to always remove friction points in the full product lifecycle

Elimination of unnecessary store level decision making through implementation of automated solutions

Partnership with Operations Support team to create and deploy a Food & Beverage centric labor model

Creation of identification & certification process for training programs & locations for COCO operations

Provide direction on format & content of all training materials necessary to run the Food & Beverage program

Further development of kitchen technology platforms designed to better prepare the store teams

Partner with Franchise Operations & Support team to transfer operating principles into supporting materials for Franchisees

Lead R&D Team & new product development process designed to support the current state offerings for Thorntons & ampm brands, applying takeaways from COCO food & beverage program to Franchise program through introduction of newly enhanced, yet streamlined offers

Lead Innovation team & new product concept process designed to support the future state programs for Thorntons & ampm brands, using consumer & industry insights to create destination programs that align with guest needs & brand identity

Collaborate with key equipment and manufacturing suppliers to ensure scalability of new programs and offers

Collaborate with Assets & Procurement in development of “Store of Future” as well as asset improvements in existing stores (remodels)

Partner with Marketing team for all aspects of F&B program storytelling elements inclusive of printed media, digital media, and advertising

Serves as ROO Food & Beverage liaison for cross-entity collaboration within global bp structure

Responsible for food safety within the ROO and related operational standards, documentation, compliance, etc.

Experience & Qualifications

Bachelor's degree preferred

Minimum 7-10 years leadership experience in marketing, category management, and/or concept development in either QSR, fast casual or other grab & go restaurant environment, convenience or grocery environment or traditional consumer packaged goods environment

Embrace guest centricity

Living the safety leadership principles (part of onboarding)

Proven ability to anticipate problems, understand root causes and provide solutions.

Able to prioritize and manage multiple projects simultaneously from start to finish.

Must be a very great teammate capable of working in a fast-paced environment.

Resourceful with strong organizational skills and attention to detail.

Product-focused with a strong drive for results and passion for excellence in execution.

Solid interpersonal skills and the ability to develop strong working relationships with key internal and external partners.

Creative and highly adaptable to change, and the ability to think quickly on your feet.

Collaborative and team-oriented with good listening skills.

Strong written and verbal communication skills in English are required.

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.