Fresh Food Categories Manager

Customers & Products



Retail Group



The ROO is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the West Coast, Midwest, and Northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic approach to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.

The Manager of Fresh Food Categories will work to further develop, expand and drive the Fresh Food program. Duties include full P&L and people responsibility over fresh food & the fresh serve bakery, partnership with store operations to optimize the business, and development of new platforms/modules designed for future growth. Responsible for leading the fresh food team to plan, implement & develop category plans, including mitigating risks to the business. ​

Responsible for sales and total operating profit for the Fresh Food subcategories

Responsible for Fresh Serve Bakery (FSB) P&L

Provide leadership for the Category performance, operations Support, Culinary, and FSB teams in all aspects (i.e. career development, alignment to budgets, etc.)

Direct development of annual category plans inclusive of product innovation, promotional activity, and business optimization

Direct development of annual sales, margin, waste, and total operating profit budget by store, month, and sub-category

Collaborate with strategic suppliers to innovate for business growth by analyzing consumer insights and industry trends

Direct strategic supplier relationships and work with procurement partners to negotiate the best deals for mutual, sustained growth

Drive organizational change to create a food culture that enables Operations to drive sales and total operating profit

Move the organization toward being a food destination by driving branding, marketing strategy, guest acquisition, and platform/assortment expansion with cross-functional partners

Nurture a product, equipment, operations, and capital pipeline for the next 12-36 months

Collaborate with Store Operations to continuously improve knowledge and capability surround the Fresh Food program

Identify new business opportunities for assortment, platforms/modules, digital and off-site

Perform additional duties as assigned. ​

Bachelor's degree in marketing or a related field

5-7 years retail food category management experience; marketing and/or operational background in food service also helpful

Ability to set appropriate goals and realize accomplishments.

Ability to negotiate and use interpersonal skills for competitive advantage.

Ability to take initiative and work independently of close supervision.

Ability to create systems to enhance in-store merchandising.

Ability to synthesize information and draw actionable conclusions from it. ​

Ability to effectively manage multiple priorities.

Ability to effectively communicate to all levels of the organization.

Strong planning and organizational skills.

High energy and strong work ethic.

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

​We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations. ​



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.