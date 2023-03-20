Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Fresh Food Operations Optimization Advisor

Fresh Food Operations Optimization Advisor

Fresh Food Operations Optimization Advisor

  • Location United States - Kentucky - Louisville
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Retail Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 145396BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

The ROO is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the West Coast, Midwest, and Northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic mindset to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.

The Operational Support Advisor serves to ensure all new products, programs, and processes are operationalized in a manner that drives consistency in site-level execution. Additionally, this role is responsible for streamlining processes for our operations teams (stores and commissary).

Essential Job Functions

  • Operationalize new products designed to drive the Fresh Food business by leveraging pattern language to build new skills for store teams
  • Work closely with Fresh Food R&D Advisor in creation of new products to ensure they are in line with operational capability
  • Collaborate with Fresh Food Innovators to operationalize new programs and concepts as they are prepared for introduction
  • Work with both the Fresh Food R&D Advisor and Fresh Food Innovators to identity opportunities to move tasks upstream to remove variability at store level and deliver more consistent guest experiences
  • Collaborate with Instructional Design team to continuously improve training programs and materials to set up store teams for success.
  • Work to automate tasks at store level to create efficiencies allowing store teams to better serve the guests
  • Own store level forecasting tools (SPARK, Bakery Ordering, etc…) designed to ensure food is available for our guests
  • Support Fresh Serve Bakery in streamlining operations and ensuring all processes are documented and in compliance with HSSE standards
  • Optimize Fresh Serve Bakery delivery logistics in a manner that reduces risk and expenses while improving guest experience
  • Perform other duties as assigned.
Skills
  • Demonstrates strong understanding of operational processes & procedures
  • Demonstrates Change Management execution experience
  • Well organized and solid Time Management Skills
  • Ability to work independently and in cross-functional groups
  • Ability to communicate effectively at all levels including SSC departments and Field Leadership
  • Strong collaborative Problem Solving skills
  • Relationship Building through Influence without Authority Model
Knowledge/Skills
  • 3-5 years Fresh Food Operations experience
  • 1-3 years Fresh Food Leadership experience
Required or Preferred Qualifications/Certifications
  • 5-7 years in Food Service/Retail Management preferred
  • Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience preferred
Equipment/Special Expertise
  • Proficient in Microsoft Word, Outlook, Excel, PowerPoint
  • Proficient in overall Store Operations processes, procedures, and practices
  • New systems and technology quick adoption a requirement
  • Operational understanding of Fresh Food Program
