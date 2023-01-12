Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Fresh Food Ops Excellence Mgr

Fresh Food Ops Excellence Mgr

Fresh Food Ops Excellence Mgr

  • Location United States - Kentucky - Louisville
  • Travel required Yes - up to 50%
  • Job category Retail Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 144353BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

The ROO is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the West Coast, Midwest, and Northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic mindset to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.

The Fresh Food Operations Excellence Manager ensures the Operations Teams have all necessary tools to be successful in driving a profitable Fresh Food business. This role is responsible for delivering new products and programs a high level.

Essential Job Functions (Responsible to)
  • Provide Leadership to Fresh Food Coaches as they support store level leadership teams with new program implementation as well as day to day execution of food program
  • Manage new product & program introduction process & serve as gatekeeper for all activity that makes it to the field inclusive of:
    • Ensuring all steps of new product introduction process are followed by Category Management team along the agreed upon timeline
    • Proper pricebook setup for new items and promotional activity
    • Creation of rollout schedules that incorporate Fresh Food Coach Support
    • Manage assembly and distribution of product launch materials when necessary
  • Oversee all Fresh Food Communication related to new products and programs including Implementation guides, Changeover Documents, and Weekly Communication Updates
  • Manage Food & Beverage related posts on Thorntons Insiders
  • Represent Food & Beverage team in the Impact Planning process with Operations
  • Work with the Labor Scheduling team to properly allocate food production hours to effectively operate the kitchen
  • Work with the Category Management Team and Division Support Teams to optimize offering by market and store
  • Own Food Safety processes and serve as primary point of contact for all topics concerning Steritech and Health Departments
  • Perform other duties as assigned.
  • Works closely with Division Support Staff regarding kitchen operations
  • Collaborates with Training & Labor Teams to ensure stores have tools to be successful
  • Communicates with Material Assets regarding new program launches and smallwares needs
Skills
  • Demonstrates strong understanding of operational processes & procedures
  • Demonstrates Change Management execution experience
  • Well organized and solid Time Management Skills
  • Ability to work independently and in cross-functional groups
  • Ability to communicate effectively at all levels including SSC departments and Field Leadership
  • Strong collaborative Problem Solving skills
  • Relationship Building through Influence without Authority Model
Knowledge/Skills
  • 3-5 years Fresh Food Operations experience
  • 1-3 years Fresh Food Leadership experience

Equipment/Special Expertise
  • Proficient in Microsoft Word, Outlook, Excel, PowerPoint
  • Proficient in overall Store Operations processes, procedures, and practices
  • New systems and technology quick adoption a requirement
  • Operational understanding of Fresh Food Program
Required or Preferred Qualifications/Certifications
  • PCQI Certification preferred
  • 5-7 years in Food Service/Retail Management preferred
  • Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience preferred
  • Serve Safe Certification preferred
  • Serve Safe Trainer Certification preferred
  • Application of deductive reasoning general rules
  • Association for Training Development Coaching Certification
  • Association for Training Development Change Management Certification
  • Associate for Training Development Capability Model Certification
  • Both Required and Preferred certifications will be part of team member development plan to facilitate completion as part of this role

