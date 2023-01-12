Fresh Food Ops Excellence Mgr

Essential Job Functions (Responsible to) Provide Leadership to Fresh Food Coaches as they support store level leadership teams with new program implementation as well as day to day execution of food program

Manage new product & program introduction process & serve as gatekeeper for all activity that makes it to the field inclusive of: Ensuring all steps of new product introduction process are followed by Category Management team along the agreed upon timeline Proper pricebook setup for new items and promotional activity Creation of rollout schedules that incorporate Fresh Food Coach Support Manage assembly and distribution of product launch materials when necessary

Oversee all Fresh Food Communication related to new products and programs including Implementation guides, Changeover Documents, and Weekly Communication Updates

Manage Food & Beverage related posts on Thorntons Insiders

Represent Food & Beverage team in the Impact Planning process with Operations

Work with the Labor Scheduling team to properly allocate food production hours to effectively operate the kitchen

Work with the Category Management Team and Division Support Teams to optimize offering by market and store

Own Food Safety processes and serve as primary point of contact for all topics concerning Steritech and Health Departments

