Fresh Food & Proprietary Beverage Innovator

Job summary

The Fresh Food & Proprietary Beverages Innovator reports to the Senior Manager of Strategy, Innovation, and Guest Experience for Fresh Food & Proprietary Beverages and implements vision and strategy while supporting portfolio of branded and private brand business. This role will identify opportunities for innovation that will lead to channel / customer expansion and profitable growth with a focus on new category initiatives. The ROO is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the west coast, midwest, and northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic mindset to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Summary:

The Fresh Food & Proprietary Beverages Innovator reports to the Senior Manager of Strategy, Innovation, and Guest Experience for Fresh Food & Proprietary Beverages and implements vision and strategy while supporting portfolio of branded and private brand business. This role will identify opportunities for innovation that will lead to channel / customer expansion and profitable growth with a focus on new category initiatives.The ROO is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the west coast, midwest, and northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic mindset to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.



Job Description:

Essential Job Functions

Conduct appropriate research to identify and create a deep understanding of consumer needs and perceptions for the brand & its competitors

Explore new equipment packages to enhance store level capability and better deliver on guests needs.

Work with supplier partners to commercialize new innovation, products, & programs

Identify solutions that drive operational efficiency to simplify and improve execution of store level programs – enhance the language to be more Ops focused

Quantify the consumer interest by translating needs into category opportunity

Work collaboratively with Marketing, R&D, Purchasing, Operations and Data Analytics to support early-stage Product Innovation initiatives.

Lead and participate in regular project meetings, and ensure timely dissemination of meeting agendas, meeting summaries and action steps.

Strong financial skills. Comfortable leading the development of a program pro forma to generate a business case that meets or exceeds business requirements

Assess Innovation opportunities using a broad spectrum of research resources including primary, secondary and syndicated data sources.

Proficient at working with qualitative and quantitative data to develop presentations and provide lessons learned from new program launches.

Collaborate with Sales and Category Development to present new product concepts, platforms and line extensions to customers.

Other duties as assigned.

Education

Bachelor's degree preferred

Experience

Minimum 2 - 4 years consumer brand management, product development, or marketing experience in either QSR, fast casual or other grab & go restaurant environment, convenience or grocery environment or traditional consumer packaged goods environment. ​

Skills & Competencies

Embrace guest centricity

Living the safety leadership principles (part of onboarding)

Proven ability to anticipate problems, understand root causes and provide solutions.

Able to prioritize and manage multiple projects simultaneously from start to finish.

Able to self-manage (work independently) and meet agreed upon deadlines and budgets.

Must be a very great teammate capable of working in a fast-paced environment.

Resourceful with strong organizational skills and attention to detail.

Product-focused with a strong drive for results and passion for excellence in execution.

Solid interpersonal skills and the ability to develop strong working relationships with key internal and external collaborators.

Creative and highly adaptable to change, and the ability to think quickly on your feet.

Collaborative and team-oriented with good listening skills.

Strong written and verbal communication skills in English are required.

Strong presentation skills are required (verbal and the use of PowerPoint)

Strong cross-functional project management skills; team-oriented.

Proficient use of Microsoft Office.

High level of motivation and ability to work under pressure and supervision.

Must have or be willing and able to procure valid passport for travel and be available for multi-day and overnight business travel.

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Food Innovation, Food Product Development, Menu Development, Retail Food



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.