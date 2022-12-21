Job summary

The Fresh Food & Proprietary Beverage Category Management Lead (ampm) reports to the Fresh Food & Proprietary Beverage Manager (ampm) and is responsible for developing and driving a fresh food & proprietary beverage category, inclusive of opportunity identification, tactical category management, and promotion planning. This position is located at the La Palma office with a hybrid schedule.

The ROO is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the West Coast, Midwest, and Northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic mindset to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.

Key Accountabilities:

Develops strategic and tactical business and promotional plan to grow existing fresh food & proprietary beverage segment within ampm and share findings with Thorntons category managers

Understands cook platforms for ampm and identify synergies of cook platforms with Thorntons to help grow the franchisee fresh food & proprietary business and franchisee adoption

Work closely with the Operations team to identify areas of efficiency, ensure effective roll out for products, and train operators on how to prepare, store and safely handle the fresh food and proprietary beverage products

Monitors key national promotions or planograms and leads the business plan scorecard, communicating results and recommending corrective action if necessary

Develops new fresh food & proprietary beverage offerings as well as improvement of existing fresh food & proprietary beverage programs for ampm, using leading practices and learnings from Thorntons

Rolls out fresh food & proprietary beverage products and programs working closely with the operations team and data & analytics team for insights

Responsible for managing monthly category performance reviews & bi-monthly promotional planning & execution

Manages proprietary inventory levels. Trouble shoots any overages and shortages accordingly, and reduces shrinkage (perishability, wastage) with the support of Operations

Manage category profitability while developing promotions and pricing strategies that support the short term and long-term category plans

Develop and integrate strategies and action plans to improve store performance through analyzing and tracking performance metrics

Engage vendors to support the national program, promotions and execution that are outlined in the category business plan

Execute on the category budget including approving vendor estimates, generating purchase orders, processing invoices and rebates

Lead contracts negotiations which may include development of regional or national to contract/rebate agreements that support the category business plans

Leverage the economies of scale from both brands’ buying needs to negotiate discounts and manage Joint Business Relationships

Develop communications at regional leadership and store level for all channels of trade, understand and communicate business results and recommend corrective action as needed, work closely with operations to ensure understanding and execution of dispensed beverages marketing offers at sites

Job Requirements:

Education

Bachelor's degree or higher preferred

Experience

4+ years in QSR, Grocery or Convenience, Vendor, or Retail Experience

4+ years food & beverage category management experience required

Experience in food manufacturing and food safety

Skills & Competencies

Embrace guest centricity and prioritize safety

Strong knowledge of HACCP Food safety programs and requirements to mitigate Food Incident risks while maximizing customer satisfaction

Demonstrated ability to work with and negotiate with third-parties, including raw ingredient suppliers

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



