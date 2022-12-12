Fresh Food & Proprietary Beverage Innovator

Yes - Domestic (In country) only

The ROO is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the West Coast, Midwest, and Northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic mindset to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.



The Fresh Food & Proprietary Beverages Innovator reports to the VP of the function and implements vision and strategy while supporting portfolio of branded and private brand business. This role will identify opportunities for innovation that will lead to channel / customer expansion and profitable growth with a focus on new category initiatives.





Essential Job Functions

Conduct appropriate research to identify and create a deep understanding of consumer needs and perceptions for the brand & its competitors

Explore new equipment packages to enhance store level capability and better deliver on guests needs.

Work with supplier partners to commercialize new innovation, products, & programs

Identify solutions that drive operational efficiency to simplify and improve execution of store level programs – enhance the language to be more Ops focused

Quantify the consumer interest by translating needs into category opportunity

Work collaboratively with Marketing, R&D, Purchasing, Operations and Data Analytics to support early-stage Product Innovation initiatives.

Lead and participate in regular project meetings, and ensure timely dissemination of meeting agendas, meeting summaries and action steps.

Strong financial skill set. Comfortable leading the development of a program pro forma to generate a business case that meets or exceeds business requirements

Assess Innovation opportunities using a broad spectrum of research resources including primary, secondary and syndicated data sources.

Proficient at working with qualitative and quantitative data to develop presentations and provide lessons learned from new program launches.

Collaborate with Sales and Category Development to present new product concepts, platforms and line extensions to customers.

Other duties as assigned.