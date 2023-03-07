Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Fresh Food &amp; Proprietary Beverage Innovator

Fresh Food &amp; Proprietary Beverage Innovator

Fresh Food & Proprietary Beverage Innovator

  • Location United States - Kentucky - Louisville
  • Travel required Yes - up to 25%
  • Job category Retail Group
  • Relocation available Yes - Domestic (In country) only
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 140015BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

The ROO is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the West Coast, Midwest, and Northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic mindset to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.

The Fresh Food & Proprietary Beverages Innovator reports to the VP of the function and implements vision and strategy while supporting portfolio of branded and private brand business. This role will identify opportunities for innovation that will lead to channel / customer expansion and profitable growth with a focus on new category initiatives.

Essential Job Functions (Responsible to)

  • Conduct appropriate research to identify and create a deep understanding of consumer needs and perceptions for the brand & its competitors
  • Explore new equipment packages to enhance store level capability and better deliver on guests needs.
  • Work with supplier partners to commercialize new innovation, products, & programs
  • Identify solutions that drive operational efficiency to simplify and improve execution of store level programs – enhance the language to be more Ops focused
  • Quantify the consumer interest by translating needs into category opportunity
  • Work collaboratively with Marketing, R&D, Purchasing, Operations and Data Analytics to support early-stage Product Innovation initiatives.
  • Lead and participate in regular project meetings, and ensure timely dissemination of meeting agendas, meeting summaries and action steps.
  • Strong financial skill set. Comfortable leading the development of a program pro forma to generate a business case that meets or exceeds business requirements
  • Assess Innovation opportunities using a broad spectrum of research resources including primary, secondary and syndicated data sources.
  • Proficient at working with qualitative and quantitative data to develop presentations and provide lessons learned from new program launches.
  • Collaborate with Sales and Category Development to present new product concepts, platforms and line extensions to customers.
  • Other duties as assigned.
Education & Experience
  • Bachelor's degree preferred.
  • Minimum 2 - 4 years consumer brand management marketing experience in either QSR, fast casual or other grab & go restaurant environment, convenience or grocery environment or traditional consumer packaged goods environment.
Skills & Competencies
  • Embrace guest centricity
  • Proven ability to anticipate problems, understand root causes and provide solutions.
  • Able to prioritize and manage multiple projects simultaneously from start to finish.
  • Able to self-manage (work independently) and meet agreed upon deadlines and budgets.
  • Resourceful with strong organizational skills and attention to detail.
  • Product-focused with a strong drive for results and passion for excellence in execution.
  • Solid interpersonal skills and the ability to develop strong working relationships with key internal and external stakeholders.
  • Creative and highly adaptable to change, and the ability to think quickly on your feet.
  • Strong presentation skills are required (verbal and the use of PowerPoint)
  • Strong cross-functional project management skills; team-oriented.
  • Must have or be willing and able to procure valid passport for travel and be available for multi-day and overnight business travel.
  • Ability to work and lead teams with empathy, respect, and positivity
  • Demonstrate commitment to valuing diversity and equity, and contributing to an inclusive working environment
  • Exhibit strong integrity and loyalty to the company’s vision & strategy.
#ROO

Apply Search all jobs at bp