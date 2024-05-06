Fresh Serve Bakery Production worker

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Description:

Essential Job Functions (RESPONSIBLE TO)

 Operate bakery equipment (ovens, mixers, fryer)

 Mix and prepare food ingredients as needed (dough, etc.)

 Fill and finish donuts

 Pick and pack orders for distribution

 Maintain clean and orderly facility (clean bakery equipment, restock product)

 Perform additional duties as assigned

Preferred Qualifications



Education

 High School Diploma or GED



Experience

 Food experience desired, all experience considered

Knowledge/Skills

 Ability to read and write the English language

 Basic math skills

Equipment/Special Expertise

Other Considerations

 Must be 18 years of age or older

 Must be available to work any day of the week

Internal Job Description



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

