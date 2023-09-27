Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



The Front End Engineering Lead, Site Projects will lead a multi-discipline team of engineers and contractors in the progression of the front end of the portfolio of site projects for Whiting Refinery. This is from entry into the portfolio until hand-off to the Engineering Lead during Select/Optimize/FEL 2. The Front End Engineering Lead works closely with the Appraisal Lead and interfaces with BP internal stakeholders, the process design engineers and engineering design contractors to ensure high quality decisions and deliverables.

Lead day-to-day resolution of technical queries and issues, both with the BP team and the contractor to ensure quality project decisions. Promote a collaborative working relationship with the Contractor.

Drive discussions and decisions regarding engineering for value, balancing business drivers with design alternatives. Develop and actively manage any technology adoption plan.

Responsible to work with the engineering contractor. Key aspects of that involvement:

- Oversight of execution planning by the Engineering Contractor (EC), including the identification and sequencing of engineering schedule activities to lead to quality decisions and deliverables

​- Manage delivery and performance of the engineering contractor. This includes confirming escalating any issues or concerns to bp Appraisal Lead and/or EM for action.



- Review and endorse Project Initiation Document to confirm understanding of project’s scope and goals.

- Maintain a holistic view of technical risks across all engineering disciplines to ensure that issues are fully resolved.

- Raise requests to EM for access to additional internal or external technical expertise as required to support project scope (central bp Solutions, I&E, or 3rd party)

- Initiate definition of project specifications and standards for the projects by interfacing with discipline engineers. Review and endorse any deviations identified during this stage.





- Review FEL stage outputs to help drive robust option selection and technical decision quality.

- Work with the Appraisal Lead on the Statement of Requirements (SoR) and Project Execution Plan (PEP).

- Initiate the Project Basis of Design (BoD) documentation with the Contractor

- Responsible to agree a project-specific verification plan, including reviews such as HAZID and Inherently Safer Design (ISD).

- Perform engineering verification reviews at project stage gates, including coordination of DE reviews to support as needed, and feed results to EM with recommendation on gate readiness.

- Interface and communicate effectively with people of all levels, both internal and external parties.



A minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering.



Good understanding of business drivers and the ability to align design philosophies.

Brownfield project experience with strong design engineering/procurement background.

Experience with managing a portfolio of work, including prioritizing the diverse activities.

Experience with application of a staged-gate project management process, including an understanding of the deliverables and reviews associated with each stage.

Experience implementing Owner/Operator engineering design standards.

Strong interpersonal, communication and influencing skills.

Strong planning and organizing ability.



Experience at off-shore or on-shore production facilities

Chartership or Professional Engineering Status

Experience of supervising work in a Contractor’s Design Office.

Strong estimating skills and practical understanding of costs (capital, operating, life cycle), including general expectations of costs from the engineering contractor.

10 years of combined experience in oil and gas / refining / petrochemical plants and projects (may consist of roles across engineering design, engineering management, project management, or other project support roles).



Based at Whiting Refinery.

Travel up to 25%.



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



