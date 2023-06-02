Frontend Developer

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Responsible for supporting software / platform engineering activities (depending on specialism), working with users to capture requirements, using basic technical capabilities to design, develop and maintain the relevant systems and ensuring compliance with the relevant standards. Specialisms: Software Engineering; Platform Engineering.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Responsibilities:

Responsible for solution design, development, testing and operation for ServiceNow platform and integrations.

Focus on scalability, hands-on coding or customization contribution, adherence to software engineering best practices (e.g. technical design, design review, unit testing, monitoring & alerting, code version management, code review, technical documentation).

Focus on testing and deployment of software or platforms via CI/CD pipeline that meet privacy and compliance requirements, and that follow site reliability engineering best practices.

Support a fast and agile product release while maintaining high service reliability following site-reliability engineering best practices: on-call rotations for services they maintain, responsible for defining and maintaining SLAs.

Contribute to ideas for automation, continual improvement and simplification

Support development and training for citizen developers within bp in support of wider technology adoption and bp’s digitalisation journey



Essential Education:

Bachelor’s Degree or higher-level qualification, or equivalent

Proven proficiency in dealing with complex technical issues in an application environment

Experience working with a rapid development methodology, in particular Agile/Scrum or DevOps software development.

Experience in designing, planning, implementing, maintaining and documenting reliable and scalable server-side software or platforms in complex environments.

Experience in designing and development of custom scope applications and ServiceNow core applications such as Incident, Problem, Change and Service Catalog

Experience with Business Rules, Workflow, Script Includes, UI Actions, Scheduled Jobs - all scripted aspects of the ServiceNow platform

Experience on Web Services Integration (SOAP,REST, and JSON) and good understanding of web programming (CSS, HTML)

Good understanding of supporting tools and technologies such as LDAP, SSO and Identity Management, MID Servers, Automated Testing tools

Desirable Criteria:

Certified ITIL v3 Foundation

ServiceNow Certified System Administrator or Application Developer

Experience of working in a complex multi-vendor / multi-cultural environment

Understanding of risk management and how to remediate risks effectively

Other implementation experience (eg. Azure, AWS, Salesforce, Mulesoft, Database, SAP, Container platforms, physical or virtual hosting platforms).



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.