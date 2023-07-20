Fuel Offer Development Lead- Europe

Job summary

The fuels transition team is responsible for creating, managing & deploying differentiated low carbon and tradition fuel offers for channels, categories and markets globally fulfilling our customers changing needs and with the right communication. It provides support across all bp markets. The role holder will enable bp to “play to win” and help put shovels in the ground via leading the delivery of the most relevant low carbon and conventional fuel offers across Europe. As such the role accountability is to: • Create and lead the introduction of new low carbon fuels offers for the B2C segment in line with key business strategies which contribute to bp’s Aims and deliver leading returns on investment. • Maintain and enhance bp premium differentiated fuel offers aligned with targeted customer segmentation. • Provides project management leadership for new fuel offer introductions across Europe as well as on-going support for existing fuel offers. • Be the brand & customer voice This role is advertised in our UK office locations however we are open to considering candidates from Germany, France and Spain.

Customers & Products



Marketing Group



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Manage the development of our fuel product offers for Europe and lead their introduction into market working in close collaboration with a wide range of teams and stakeholders including technology, fuels midstream and supply, marketing, IT, procurement, pricing, and legal teams.

Lead the implementation of the Fuels strategy and offer roadmap. Own & sustain the strategy by ensuring it is refreshed at least yearly. Adapt our fuel offer roadmap to the latest market changes and customer insights.

Become an expert in the fuels offer and customer offer for Europe region including customer requirements, insights, size, and value of segments for B2C and fleet.

Develop an understanding of the drivers of the energy transition in Europe including regulation, customer pull and vehicle technology. Develop customer facing strategies with regards to transition fuels (renewable liquid and gaseous fuels), and other lower carbon mechanisms within road transport.

Provide technical expertise and share best practise to the region – Acting as the interface with Advanced Fuels.

Work with the Low Carbon Fuels Value Proposition Lead to ensure global strategies are fit for purpose for Europe and to manage projects up to the implementation phase.

Ensure cost efficient fuels differentiation, anticipating changing customer needs, changes in vehicle fleet and vehicle technology, and competitor action.

Provide expertise to the businesses and regions in terms of how to communicate product benefits including environmental benefits and manage the approval process – ensuring the messaging is aligned with group policy and legal and supports customer propositions.

Maintain and manage fuels policies, ensuring compliance with changing fuels regulations driving consistency. Manage any deviations or supply chain disruptions minimising customer impact whilst maintaining bp’s standard.

Protect bp Retail's reputation by maintaining safe and reliable operations as well as ensuring communications are in line with local regulation, open, accurate and transparent.

Experience & Skills Required:

Technical and operational understanding of fuel products and their placement in the supply chain

Cross-country and cross-entity coordination

Project management skills in driving complex projects.

One Team player and ability to work with and manage a large range of stakeholders.

Offer Development Experience – Desirable

Innovation

Ability to manage complexity & ambiguity.

Ability to manage multi-national teams at a distance.

Ability to influence without line responsibility.

Good ambassador for bp in partnerships / cooperations with third parties

Degree level



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Customer Segmentation, Digital fluency, Digital innovation, Generating customer insights, Integrated planning, Managing strategic partnerships, Offer and product knowledge, Offer Development, Partner relationship management, Performance and planning, Performance management, Product Ownership, Project Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Engagement, Using market research effectively



